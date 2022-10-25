ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak says government will have 'accountability' in first speech as prime minister

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Rishi Sunak pledged that his government will have “accountability” in his first speech as prime minister on Tuesday, 25 October.

The former chancellor succeeded Liz Truss , who was the shortest-serving prime minister in British history with 49 days in office, after being invited to form a government by King Charles III .

Mr Sunak also acknowledged that “some mistakes were made” in his predecessor’s government as he spoke outside 10 Downing Street.

“This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Trust is earned and I will earn yours,” he said.

