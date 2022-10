Rishi Sunak admits ‘mistakes were made’ by Liz Truss but vows to ‘fix’ errors

Rishi Sunak has admitted “mistakes were made” by Liz Truss ’s government , but has vowed to “fix” her errors.

In his first speech as prime minister , Mr Sunak said he admired his predecessor, suggesting she was “not wrong” to want to improve growth in the UK .

“I admired her restlessness to create change, but some mistakes were made,” he said of the outgoing leader.

“And I have been elected as leader of my party - and your prime minister - in part, to fix them. That work begins immediately.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.