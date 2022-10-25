ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

POLITICO

Arizona's GOP governor and secretary of state

Candidates on election denialism. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat,” says Cheney. What’s happening: Rep. Liz Cheney’s PAC is launching an ad in Arizona opposing the Republican candidates for governor and secretary of State for their embrace of election denialism. “I...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Uihlein box of tricks

Happy Wednesday, Illinois. It was debate drama around the country Tuesday night, via POLITICO. BIG STORY: That cardboard box in your home is fueling election denial, according to ProPublica’s deep dive into conservative mega-donors Richard and Liz Uihlein, the Illinois couple who own Uline, the shipping supply company headquartered just across the border in Wisconsin.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga

THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
FLORIDA STATE

