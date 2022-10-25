Read full article on original website
Related
Gavin Newsom has quietly constructed one of the biggest digital forces in politics
The governor has 6 million emails and 1.5 million phone numbers. It’s a massive tool, and it’s led to a logical question: What will he do with it after the midterms?
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
POLITICO
Arizona's GOP governor and secretary of state
Candidates on election denialism. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat,” says Cheney. What’s happening: Rep. Liz Cheney’s PAC is launching an ad in Arizona opposing the Republican candidates for governor and secretary of State for their embrace of election denialism. “I...
Zeldin faces new scrutiny over alleged super PAC coordination
The groups have played a big part in propping up Zeldin’s campaign, contributing more than $12 million that have gone to ads attacking Gov. Kathy Hochul and spreading his tough-on-crime message.
POLITICO
Uihlein box of tricks
Happy Wednesday, Illinois. It was debate drama around the country Tuesday night, via POLITICO. BIG STORY: That cardboard box in your home is fueling election denial, according to ProPublica’s deep dive into conservative mega-donors Richard and Liz Uihlein, the Illinois couple who own Uline, the shipping supply company headquartered just across the border in Wisconsin.
POLITICO
A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga
THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
POLITICO
Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
Biden finds a happy place ahead of Election Day: Upstate New York
The president will make his second visit in three weeks to an area that has surprisingly emerged as a congressional battleground.
Florida takes next step to ban gender-affirming treatments for kids
The rulemaking is the latest step taken by the DeSantis administration to tighten regulatory controls over gender-affirming care.
Hernández wants to revoke Fla. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez’s ‘Latina card’
Hernández wants to revoke Fla. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez’s ‘Latina card’
Arizona’s Bulwark Against Trumpism Was Just a Mirage
Arizona resisted election denialism in 2020. What will happen in 2022?
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo
Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died.
Comments / 0