These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Phone Arena
This is Motorola's next big Edge phone for the US... with a stylus in tow
After placing nearly all of its eggs in the Moto G basket for a couple of years and managing to boost its overall smartphone shipments both around the world and in the crucial US market primarily thanks to the success of this mid-range product lineup, Motorola appears to be focusing more and more on the Edge family these days.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
Chrome will finally force you to upgrade from Windows 7 in 2023
Anyone with even a passing interest in information security knows that being as safe as possible means keeping your devices updated. When a major new operating system comes out, though, sometimes users end up dragging their feet before upgrading, whether they're concerned that a new OS might introduce software incompatibilities, or just slow them down as they re-learn workflows. Chrome has been threatening to leave old Windows users behind for a while now, and we've been wondering when Google would drop Windows 7 compatibility ever since Microsoft ended mainstream support back in 2020. This week we finally start learning how things are going to end, with next year's release of Chrome 110.
TechRadar
Windows 11’s best new feature will only be for Samsung phone owners
Windows 11 has got a nifty new feature that allows for much more conveniently hooking up your PC to a mobile phone with the latter acting as a Wi-Fi hotspot, although the functionality is just in testing for now, and only works with Samsung smartphones. The ability to instantly access...
Android Headlines
Samsung Releases Its Android 13 Update Roadmap
Samsung yesterday kicked off its stable Android 13 update. The Galaxy S22 series expectedly received the update first. The company will soon roll out the new Android version along with its One UI 5.0 custom software to other eligible devices. And if you’re eager to know when your Galaxy model will pick up the update, we have something for you. The Korean firm has published its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update roadmap.
Apple confirms it will create a USB-C iPhone, but the Lightning port may not completely disappear
As expected, Apple has confirmed the iPhone will adopt a USB-C charging port in the future. We knew that would be the case after the European Union voted to enforce a common charging standard on gadgets such as smartphones by the end of 2024. Now, Apple has confirmed for the first time that it will be adopting the technology.
Motorola Razr 2022: Everything we know so far
The biggest name in foldables has been Samsung for the last few years. While rivals have appeared in China and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Z series has run the table for years, offering generation after generation of improvements and refined designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones aren't the only folding clamshells you'll find available throughout much of the world. Motorola has made two folding phones, and its third-gen model was released early in China.
Digital Trends
Could the Huawei MateStation X dethrone Apple’s iMac?
Huawei is updating its MateStation X with an all-new form factor, according to a leak on Weibo. The new desktop PC has an iMac-esque form factor, but with a 3:2 screen. The leak, from a Weibo user named Uncle Mountain, dropped another bombshell — Huawei is ditching AMD hardware for Intel in the new MateStation X. The previous generation of this all-in-one desktop used a laptop-class AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which was notably underpowered.
Phone Arena
With a pen, hefty battery, and more, the half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) is a dream budget phone
Even though it's been raining killer Motorola deals in anticipation of the busy holiday shopping season for a good few weeks now, you can never have too many feature-packed mid-rangers available at new all-time low prices to choose from with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner. There aren't a...
daystech.org
Galaxy S23 Ultra To Bring Samsung’s Biggest Camera Upgrade In Years
The Galaxy S23 Ultra might deliver Samsung‘s biggest camera upgrade in years. It’s not simply because the corporate is switching to a 200MP major sensor having used a 108MP digital camera because the Galaxy S20 collection. But as a result of the agency has considerably improved its digital camera software program and picture processing algorithms.
Ars Technica
The Galaxy S22 gets Android 13, Samsung posts timeline for older devices
Hot off of releasing Android 12L last month, Samsung is shipping its first finished builds of Android 13 this week. The Galaxy S22 (regular, Plus, and Ultra) is the first phone to get the update, with carriers like Verizon listing the update as available. Samsung's Android 12L release in September...
The Pixel Tablet is set to pick up a handy shortcut courtesy of Samsung
With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.
CBS News
Samsung is having an early Black Friday sale today, and the deals on 'The Frame' TV are ridiculous
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to save big on Samsung tech, we have good news. The Samsung Week sales event is on,...
CNET
Samsung Offers Up to $400 Off Unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Foldable Phones
We've been raving about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, a phone that folds open into a small tablet and costs $1,800. We also love the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has numerous updates from its predecessor and is reasonably priced at $1,000. Right now when shopping directly at Samsung, you can save on both phones: the Fold 4 is $400 off while the Flip 4 is $200 off. There's no telling when the phones will return to their retail prices, so act now if you don't want to miss the deal.
The OnePlus Nord N300 wants to maximize your smartphone budget
OnePlus is no stranger to making some excellent smartphones — the recently-released OnePlus 10T was a return to form for the company. Still, these days, we're more impressed by the Nord series than any of its flagship phones. With the ever-expanding Nord lineup, OnePlus has developed some incredible deals, complete with impressive specs and designs that, in some ways, are more elegant than its top-tier devices. The Nord N300 is the successor to 2021's N200, and on paper, it sounds like it could be the budget phone to beat as we close out 2022.
