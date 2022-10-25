ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon and evening

**WIND ADVISORY in effect from 9 AM to 7PM Tuesday**. Tuesday is a weather aware day as a line of strong to severe storms races through North Alabama this afternoon. A Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued for the region. Storms will arrive at the following times.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man wanted for armed robbery in Alabama was arrested at a Mississippi hotel Tuesday evening. The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at the Econolodge in Pearl. Officers found York’s vehicle in the parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel....
PEARL, MS
wbrc.com

Heart Gallery Alabama: Shaun

Shaun, born December 2006, is a very playful and energetic child who is looking for a forever family. He enjoys the outdoors, school, video games, and going to amusement parks. If he could plan a day, he would choose to go to Disney World. If granted three wishes, Shaun would...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wbrc.com

USDA providing debt relief for some farmers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Farmers in our area may be getting loan assistance, either already or soon, after the USDA announced a new program to help keep them in business, even during these tough times. The millions of dollars in debt forgiveness is coming from the Inflation Reduction Act signed in...
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alabama Now

Judge to reconsider release of Alabama murderer before sentencing

One week after he released a convicted Alabama murderer to be free while awaiting sentencing a judge is expected to reconsider the release at a hearing on Thursday. When Judge Edward McDermott released the convicted killer David Hernandez-Cordero last week back into the public, the prosecutors were outraged, along with many members of the public.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy