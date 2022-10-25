ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

European Central Bank makes another large interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, increasing rates Thursday at the fastest pace in the euro currency's history and raising questions about how far the bank intends to go with the threat of recession looming over the economy.
msn.com

Stocks bounce, see highest close in over a month amid renewed hopes of a Fed pivot

U.S. stocks finished higher Monday, sending the Dow and S&P 500 to their highest closes in more than a month, as investors assessed weaker-than-expected economic data and the possibility that the Federal Reserve might pull back on aggressive rate increases by year-end. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stocks gain ground on Wall Street, Facebook parent slumps

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks mostly rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, but major indexes remained unsettled as more big companies report earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern. More than 80% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground, but a slide from several big technology stocks with outsized valuations offset some of those gains.
CNBC

Sterling rises as Sunak becomes PM while dollar slumps

Sterling rose on Tuesday, supported by improved risk sentiment as Rishi Sunak became Britain's prime minister, while the euro steadied ahead of an expected rate increase by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The U.S. dollar edged up but was not far from its weakest level in October amid...
US News and World Report

Fed Seen Slowing Pace of Rate Hikes in December

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its aggressive rate-hike pace in December, with data published Thursday offering new evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank is trying to engineer is getting underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18 fellow central bankers are still expected to...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy