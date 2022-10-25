ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

WLUC

1,536-pound pumpkin on display in Dickinson County

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Mike Trevarthen did not grow the 1,536-pound pumpkin in his front lawn, but he got it at a Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers competition. “After the competition, I walked around I talked to all the people and got to know them. Luke Bonde, who grew the pumpkin said I could have this pumpkin,” Trevarthen said.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Chocolay Senior Center brings back road trips

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is back on the road. The senior center has seen a 50% decrease in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this decrease, the senior center brought back its monthly Marquette County road trips. In November, the center is going to Crossroads Restaurant and Lounge for lunch before touring the new recycling center and visiting the Michigan State Police Post.
HARVEY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County realtors coming together to benefit TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new fundraiser for the TV6 Canathon is happening Thursday evening in Marquette. The event is called the “Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff.” Marquette County realtors are competing to see who has the best chili, stew, chowder or soup. Three of the organizers appeared on Upper Michigan Today to explain the event.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

West End YMCA to host Halloween at the Y

CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Y is about to get spooky. The David and Thu Brulé West End YMCA in the City of Negaunee will host Halloween at the Y this weekend. There will be a haunted hallway, face painting, judo demonstrations, and a candy walk, all for free. Costumes are encouraged.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Forsyth Township receives $4K tree-planting grant

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 31 Michigan communities will share $105,000 in grant funding to complete 33 tree-planting projects around the state. Through a program sponsored by the DTE Foundation and administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and nonprofit tree organization ReLeaf Michigan, Forsyth Township will receive $4,000 in funding to plant trees in parks and other public places.
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI
WLUC

NMU’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ returns for another year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Time to pack up the car and get some candy. Student organizations at Nothern Michigan University are hosting their second ‘Trunk or Treat’ event. The event originally started as a way for local kids to still experience Halloween in a safe manner but was such a success that it’s returning again this year.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

GINCC announces Business and Community Award Winners

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners for the Business and Community Awards. - Business Person of the Year: May Tsupros, Partridge Creek Farm. - Business of the Year: West End Ski & Trail. - Organization of the Year: Superior Rehabilitation...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff benefits TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. realtors took part in a cookoff Thursday. Eight realtors from Marquette County went head-to-head in the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff. Smells of chilis, stews, chowders and soups filled the Masonic Ballroom from 5-8 p.m. The winner was a vegan jackfruit pozole made by Liz Schneider...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Volunteers and donations needed for Little Brothers firewood program

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly chapter in Hancock is looking to strengthen its firewood program. Volunteers split, organize, and deliver firewood to elders to heat their homes year-round. Michigan Tech University (MTU) students have been actively volunteering on weekends. “Our firewood program is for...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

GINCC announces Annual Awards winners at Annual Gala

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) Annual Gala was Wednesday. At the gala, GINCC announced its Annual Awards winners for 2022. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors and staff. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area.
NEGAUNEE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close

A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth hockey teams from Dickinson and Iron Counties are set to come together to support cancer awareness. This Saturday, the 14-and-under “Iron Kings” from Dickinson County and “Ice Hawks” from Iron County will play in an exhibition fundraiser game to battle cancer.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Mild weather stretch a UP Halloween treat into the weekend

High pressure strengthens over Upper Michigan and the Great Lakes region Thursday night, allowing for a drier, warmer airmass to settle in the region this Halloween weekend. Accompanied by a strong and persistent southwesterly wind field, temperatures trend above seasonal even into the first week of November 2022. Tonight: Partly...

