WLUC
Get into the Halloween spirit with a paranormal investigation of the Marquette Lighthouse
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you heard the ghost stories of the iconic Marquette Lighthouse?. Ghost hunter Trish Kautz of Yooper Paranormal says they’re not just stories. In the spirit of Halloween, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon explored the structure in search of paranormal activity. Take a look at the...
1,536-pound pumpkin on display in Dickinson County
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Mike Trevarthen did not grow the 1,536-pound pumpkin in his front lawn, but he got it at a Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers competition. “After the competition, I walked around I talked to all the people and got to know them. Luke Bonde, who grew the pumpkin said I could have this pumpkin,” Trevarthen said.
Chocolay Senior Center brings back road trips
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is back on the road. The senior center has seen a 50% decrease in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this decrease, the senior center brought back its monthly Marquette County road trips. In November, the center is going to Crossroads Restaurant and Lounge for lunch before touring the new recycling center and visiting the Michigan State Police Post.
Stand U.P. Comedy Festival bringing big-name acts to Ore Dock Brewing Co.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon gets a mermaid makeover, a Houghton couple ranks in the top 50 of a national dance competition, and the Powerball jackpot grows to be the second-largest ever. Plus... the inaugural Stand U.P. Comedy Festival is bringing big-name acts to the...
Marquette County realtors coming together to benefit TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new fundraiser for the TV6 Canathon is happening Thursday evening in Marquette. The event is called the “Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff.” Marquette County realtors are competing to see who has the best chili, stew, chowder or soup. Three of the organizers appeared on Upper Michigan Today to explain the event.
Northwoods Test Kitchen serves up local, fresh snacks and sandwiches inside Barrel + Beam
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take Upper Michigan on the road to Barrel + Beam in Negaunee Township to check out and taste the new Northwoods Test Kitchen. Check out all the delicious offering in episode 150!
West End YMCA to host Halloween at the Y
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Y is about to get spooky. The David and Thu Brulé West End YMCA in the City of Negaunee will host Halloween at the Y this weekend. There will be a haunted hallway, face painting, judo demonstrations, and a candy walk, all for free. Costumes are encouraged.
Forsyth Township receives $4K tree-planting grant
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 31 Michigan communities will share $105,000 in grant funding to complete 33 tree-planting projects around the state. Through a program sponsored by the DTE Foundation and administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and nonprofit tree organization ReLeaf Michigan, Forsyth Township will receive $4,000 in funding to plant trees in parks and other public places.
NMU’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ returns for another year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Time to pack up the car and get some candy. Student organizations at Nothern Michigan University are hosting their second ‘Trunk or Treat’ event. The event originally started as a way for local kids to still experience Halloween in a safe manner but was such a success that it’s returning again this year.
GINCC announces Business and Community Award Winners
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners for the Business and Community Awards. - Business Person of the Year: May Tsupros, Partridge Creek Farm. - Business of the Year: West End Ski & Trail. - Organization of the Year: Superior Rehabilitation...
Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff benefits TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. realtors took part in a cookoff Thursday. Eight realtors from Marquette County went head-to-head in the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff. Smells of chilis, stews, chowders and soups filled the Masonic Ballroom from 5-8 p.m. The winner was a vegan jackfruit pozole made by Liz Schneider...
Volunteers and donations needed for Little Brothers firewood program
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly chapter in Hancock is looking to strengthen its firewood program. Volunteers split, organize, and deliver firewood to elders to heat their homes year-round. Michigan Tech University (MTU) students have been actively volunteering on weekends. “Our firewood program is for...
GINCC announces Annual Awards winners at Annual Gala
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) Annual Gala was Wednesday. At the gala, GINCC announced its Annual Awards winners for 2022. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors and staff. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area.
New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close
A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth hockey teams from Dickinson and Iron Counties are set to come together to support cancer awareness. This Saturday, the 14-and-under “Iron Kings” from Dickinson County and “Ice Hawks” from Iron County will play in an exhibition fundraiser game to battle cancer.
Michigan state Christmas tree to be harvested on Saturday
On Friday, Oct. 28 at approximately 9:30 a.m., The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget will coordinate the harvest of the 2022 Michigan state Christmas tree.
Mild weather stretch a UP Halloween treat into the weekend
High pressure strengthens over Upper Michigan and the Great Lakes region Thursday night, allowing for a drier, warmer airmass to settle in the region this Halloween weekend. Accompanied by a strong and persistent southwesterly wind field, temperatures trend above seasonal even into the first week of November 2022. Tonight: Partly...
Put together a Halloween costume with $20 or less at The Salvation Army
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is five days away and if you don’t have a costume yet, there are a few options to consider. 2) Spend money on a one-time use, store-bought costume or. 3) Get creative and search your local thrift stores to put together a costume for...
Group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection
The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands.
