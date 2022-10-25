Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Climate change: A communications failure
If we wait for the weather alone to teach people the realities of climate change, it may be too late.
Brazilians head to the polls Sunday in runoff election
Brazilians will head to the polls on Sunday, as the world's fourth-largest democracy holds a critical presidential election.
Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Closes On Twitter Deal, Lays Off Execs
Elon Musk has already begun to make changes at Twitter after closing the deal on acquiring the platform, firing three top executives including its CEO. The moves were expected by industry experts. The post Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Closes On Twitter Deal, Lays Off Execs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
