LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, isolated-to-scattered strong-to-severe storms are possible before 2:00 AM. The main threats for storms that become severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, localized flooding and the chance for a brief spin-up west of a Quanah-to-Throckmorton line. Thunderstorms will transition to cold showers before daybreak with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.

LAWTON, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO