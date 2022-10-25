Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Slow moving upper-level low keeps on-and-off showers through Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, isolated-to-scattered strong-to-severe storms are possible before 2:00 AM. The main threats for storms that become severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, localized flooding and the chance for a brief spin-up west of a Quanah-to-Throckmorton line. Thunderstorms will transition to cold showers before daybreak with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.
kswo.com
Crash causes slow-down on I-44
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two cars collided forcing one into the median. The wreck took place a little after 11 a.m. at mile marker 30 on I-44. According to officials on the scene, the crash occurred after a...
kswo.com
Walters and Cotton County residents sparingly use new 911 system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials say Cotton County residents are not using the new 9-1-1 system and are asking that they start calling. Police Chief Phillip Wolfenbarger started 30 days after the new system was put in. He says he has spent the last year in office directing people to call 9-1-1.
kswo.com
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
kswo.com
NAACP Lawton to provide rides to the polls on Election Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election day is right around the corner, and one local organization will be providing transportation for those who need it. On November 8th, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people with NAACP Lawton will be driving people to the polls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
kswo.com
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that...
33-Year-Old Laramie James Reid Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita falls Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway at around 7 p.m.
kswo.com
Caddo County Commissioner District 3 race
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo county constituents will have a chance to cast their vote and select a new District 3 County Commissioner on Election day, which is just around the corner. According to paperwork obtained from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Ricky Schuermann (R) and Robert Weaver (D)...
kswo.com
Local businesses raise prices due to inflation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It was slowly going up from time to time, but what when the pandemic hit it was increasing in a extreme level to a point where we realized that this supply cost went up about 40 to 45% in the past two years alone”, said Joone Jeong, co-owner and manager of Youngs Donuts.
kswo.com
Lawton artist creates painting for USPS stamp
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Stamps with ties to Lawton will soon be flying around the country, after a local artist was chosen by the postal service. Robert Peterson’s had a big year, he was added to four permanent national museum collections and now has painted the 46th stamp in the USPS Black Heritage stamp series.
kswo.com
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
kswo.com
Pedestrian struck by car on 27th St, transported to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was closed for a short period of time on 27th St. in Lawton on Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred on 27th St. and B Ave, a little after noon on Tuesday. According to our photographer on the scene,...
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
kswo.com
Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story. Izaiah Gratts is 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, when he just 4 months old. As the mother of a son with...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
kswo.com
Medwatch: 23 nurses named March of Dimes finalist
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has 23 nurses as March of Dimes finalists in 12 different categories this year. Melissa Alvillar, the Chief Nursing Officer at CCMH, said this is the most they’ve ever had, and it’s the most from one hospital. The nurse of...
kswo.com
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has completed a $4 million upgrade to its radio systems, which has also led to the encryption of police dispatch calls. This means now police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and media watchdogs, no longer have access to that information.
kswo.com
Gubernatorial Forum on Agriculture held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association held a gubernatorial candidate forum on Tuesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in the Prairie Building. The forum was moderated by the Director of Farm Programming for the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network. Incumbent Republican candidate Governor Kevin...
kswo.com
Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police confirmed Tuesday one person died from injuries sustained during an incident last week. Police said they were called to a home near 18th and Taylor for a domestic incident on Oct. 18. They confirmed Tuesday one person had died from injuries inflicted by a second person, who is now under investigation.
Man arrested after discovery at car dealership
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man found himself behind bars after he told police officers he was looking to purchase a vehicle. Charles Heacox was taken to jail on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a call came into Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch about weird behavior at a closed vehicle lot. Heacox was […]
Comments / 0