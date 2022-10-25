Weather: Streak of mild highs, spotty showers continues

A developing area of low pressure will ride up and along the east coast over the next couple of days before getting a big push out to sea by an incoming cold front. It will result in spotty showers and a southerly breeze that will help maintain our above average high temperature streak through at least midweek.

This morning, we’re monitoring a few showers moving from south to north across the North Country and Upper Valley. Make sure to have the umbrella ready to go, but don’t layer up too much as it’s a warm/muggy morning. Air and dew point temperatures are in the 50s/60s.

Our afternoon will feature a spotty shower or two, partly cloudy skies, and well above average highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. South winds will be sustained at 5-10 mph helping to sustain today’s warmth.

An area of low pressure makes a close approach for midweek along with a cold front. This will increase our chances for scattered showers and cloudiness. Temperatures will still flirt with the 70 degree mark before the system departs. Behind that storm, seasonable highs are set to return for the rest of the week with many of us in the upper 50s to low 60s.

