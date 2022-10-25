Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Charli XCX is writing a book: “There’s no deadline”
Charli XCX has spoken about the book she’s currently writing in a new interview with NME. The artist sat down with NME for this week’s Big Read to discuss the success of her most recent album ‘Crash’, the end of her major label deal and her plans for the future.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NME
Glorilla: boundary-pushing rap star with a best friend in Cardi B
It’s safe to say that Glorilla is one of the most hotly-tipped rappers around. The artist – born Gloria Hallelujah Wood – currently has only a handful of singles to her name, but she’s already rubbing shoulders with the big dogs: she teamed up with Atlanta’s Latto for the lively ‘FNF (Remix)’ and, more recently, superstar Cardi B on ‘Tomorrow 2’. The latter is a bouncy, high-octane remix of Glorilla’s track of the same name, and earlier this month, it skyrocketed to the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart in the US, making it a real breakthrough moment for this fast-rising star.
NME
Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
NME
Listen to Rihanna’s new song ‘Lift Me Up’ for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack
After confirming its title and release date earlier this week, Rihanna has released her first single in six years, ‘Lift Me Up’, as part of the official soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song, co-written by Rihanna, Nigerian singer Tems, Swedish composer and...
NME
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson responds to rumour Bon Scott wrote ‘Back In Black’ lyrics before death
AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson has responded to the rumour that Bon Scott wrote lyrics for the ‘Back In Black’ LP before his death. Scott fronted the legendary Australian hard rock band from 1974 until his death in 1980, with Johnson then taking over from 1980 until 2016, and again from 2018 to the present day.
NME
WOODZ signs with EDAM Entertainment, home to IU and actress Shin Se-kyung
South Korean singer WOODZ has officially signed with EDAM Entertainment, home to artists such as IU and Shin Se-kyung. News of the musician’s newest affiliation was first announced through the company’s social media channels on October 25, where EDAM welcomed WOODZ – also known by his birth name Cho Seung-youn – to its ranks. “From today, we welcome WOODZ, the newest member of EDAM Entertainment,” the caption of the post reads. “Moving forward, we’ll work hard for days filled with flower roads. Please look forward to it.”
NME
Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video
A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
NME
Britney Spears calls out female celebrities for “shaming” women
Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a since-deleted post criticising female celebrities for shaming women for “exposing their bodies”. The post came after Spears posted a series of semi-nude photos on her account in recent days. Britney wrote: “Don’t you just love the nerve of women...
NME
Matthew Perry says he kissed Eddie Van Halen’s wife while the guitarist was “passed out” drunk
Matthew Perry has claimed he had a “make-out session” with Valerie Bertinelli, while her husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out drunk. The Friends actor recalled the event in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, where he says he was “madly in love” with Bertinelli. The pair starred together in sitcom Sydney, which was axed after one season in 1990.
NME
Laura Dern thanks Taylor Swift after ‘Bejeweled’ video cameo
Laura Dern has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘Bejeweled’. In the Cinderella-inspired video for the track, written and directed by Swift, Dern plays the singer’s stepmother opposite Haim as the evil stepsisters. After the video debuted today (October 25), the actor...
NME
Billie Eilish says it was “so surprising” people thought her music was “depressing”
Billie Eilish has said that it was “so surprising” to find out that people thought her music was “depressing”. The singer is one of a number of artists – including Doja Cat, King Princess, Koffee, Mickey Guyton, Flying Lotus, Camilo and Tobe Nwigwe – who will explore their musical beginnings in a new Audible series called Origins.
NME
Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”
Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
NME
Valerie Bertinelli responds to Matthew Perry’s kiss claim with Taylor Swift lyrics
Valerie Bertinelli has seemingly responded to Matthew Perry’s claim that they once had a “make-out session” while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. In Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, the actor describes having a “long, elaborate make-out session” with Bertinelli while Van Halen was “passed out” drunk “not ten feet away from us”.
NME
Dylan – ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ EP review: a superstar is born
Dylan doesn’t write love songs, exactly. The artist, born Natasha Woods, sings of preludes and endings, teasing different lanes of romance: from the dizzying high of a first date to the many small infinities of heartbreak. The 23-year-old sharply juxtaposes youthful innocence – gasping in awe at a new love’s potential – with a sharp wit that suggests that anyone who does her wrong is ripe for a takedown: “Messing with my head for pleasure / You ain’t tall enough to act like that,” she affirmed on her straight-talking breakout hit, ‘You’re Not Harry Styles’. Clearly, she has a gift for line delivery that grants her takedowns a brilliantly spiteful glow.
NME
Quentin Tarantino responds to Kanye West’s claim he stole idea for ‘Django Unchained’
Quentin Tarantino has dismissed Kanye West’s claim that the director stole his idea for his film Django Unchained. Earlier this month, the rapper claimed he had pitched the “Django” idea to Tarantino and Jamie Foxx as the music video for his 2005 hit ‘Gold Digger’. Django Unchained, released in 2012, followed a freed slave (played by Foxx) who works with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to rescue his wife from a plantation.
NME
Noel Gallagher on The Beatles’ cultural power: “They’re a level above”
Noel Gallagher has spoken in a new interview about The Beatles’ enduring cultural power, saying that the legendary band still remain “a level above”. The former Oasis guitarist was speaking about the band as part of Revolver Radio with Matt Wilkinson, a new Apple Music series which is celebrating the new reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 album ‘Revolver’.
NME
Kelis shares video of two women touching her hair without permission while in Singapore
American R&B singer-songwriter Kelis, best known for her smash single ‘Milkshake’, has posted a video of two women in Singapore touching her hair, supposedly without permission. The video – which was filmed in late September while the singer was in town to perform over the F1 Singapore Grand...
NME
Watch BTS’ RM perform ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for first time
BTS’ RM has performed ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for the first time today (October 28) – scroll down to see footage of the performance below. The BTS leader and rapper teamed up with the “alternative K-pop” group on their latest single, which was released in September.
NME
Adele says Taylor Swift is “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”
Adele has called Taylor Swift “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”. During a recent fan event called ‘Happy Hour With Adele’, the singer was asked whether she’d listened to Swift’s tenth studio album ‘Midnights’, which came out last Friday (October 21).
