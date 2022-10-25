Pregnant woman shot in Manhattan, 5 men sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A pregnant woman was shot by a stray bullet as she sat in a car in Washington Heights on Monday night, police said as they search for a group of men.

The 19-year-old victim was with her boyfriend in the car on W. 165th Street, near Broadway, around 9 p.m. when gunfire erupted.

The bullets were fired haphazardly, striking the woman in the leg, police said.

She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem and is expected to survive. Her boyfriend was not injured.

Investigators believe the woman was a bystander and not the intended target.

Police are searching for five men who fled the scene. No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

The shooting came hours after a 70-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 2 p.m. Police said a man in his 20s rode by on a scooter while opening fire, leaving the woman wounded and bloodied on the sidewalk.