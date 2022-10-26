ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

Adidas Has Ended Its Partnership With Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Comments Following Public Pressure

By Ade Onibada, Paige Skinner
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNYFO_0iliCbsP00
Jonathan Leibson

German sports brand Adidas has announced the end of its highly lucrative partnership with Kanye West following mounting pressure from the public to end the deal over the rapper's antisemitism and other offensive comments.

In a statement confirming the end of the deal, Adidas said that it did not tolerate antisemitism or hate speech.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company said.

The decision to part ways with the rapper and designer, who now goes by the name Ye, is to take immediate effect, with Adidas announcing that it will end production of Yeezy-branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. This is expected to cause a shortfall of $246 million in the company’s revenue for the year. Further details on the financial health of the company will be delivered on Nov. 9.

Representatives for Ye did not immediately returned BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Earlier this month, Adidas issued a statement announcing that its multibillion-dollar partnership with Ye was under review after his repeated posts on social media attacking company executives and a stunt during his YZY SZN 9 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, which featured “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” Adidas said.

On Tuesday, Gap also announced that it is taking action to remove all Yeezy Gap products from its retail outlets.

"In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership," the company said in its statement . "Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.

"Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination."

The RealReal, a clothing resale market, also announced Tuesday that it would no longer allow sellers to list Yeezys or any Ye items on its site.

"Over the past eleven years, The RealReal has celebrated the diverse community that we have built, and we are wholeheartedly proud to be a part of," the company said in a statement. "Since our founding, we’ve been committed to creating a safe space for every employee, consignor and customer – regardless of age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, and race – and we will not tolerate any disparaging remarks that demonstrate discrimination or calls for violence. Kanye West’s recent behavior at Paris Fashion week and the comments he made regarding the Jewish community are not only offensive, but are harmful and go against everything we believe in."

Foot Locker has also announced it will no longer support any future Yeezy product drops, a company spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

“Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior," the company said in a statement. "While we remain a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections -- we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites."

Ye’s antisemitic rants resulted in him having his social media accounts temporarily restricted. In a now-removed tweet, Ye wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” sparking strong backlash from Black and Jewish communities.

In an excerpt from a now-removed episode of Drink Champs , the 45-year-old bragged that the brand couldn’t sever ties, implying that he represented too much value. "I can literally say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me... Now what?” Ye said.

This dude Kanye is a clown. @adidas what do you think about this? He seems to imply you’re okay with antisemitism.

@AVindman 05:16 PM - 21 Oct 2022

The clip was widely circulated online, with critics, including Friends actor David Schwimmer, challenging Adidas to take action. He posted the clip along with the message “Now what,” directed at the Adidas Instagram account.

Online, consumers used the trending hashtag #BoycottAdidas to apply further pressure on the brand, while Adidas employees began to slowly voice their frustration with their employer on platforms like LinkedIn .

“As a member of the Jewish community, I can no longer stay silent on behalf of the brand that employs me. Not saying anything, is saying everything,” wrote Sarah Camhi, a trade marketing director for Adidas.

“We have dropped adidas athletes for using steroids and being difficult to work with but are unwilling to denounce hate speech, the perpetuation of dangerous stereotypes and blatant racism by one of our top brand partners,” Camhi said in her post, which has since gone viral.

Sarah Camhi, director of Trade Marketing at Adidas, calls out her company’s silence over Kanye West’s recent comments:

@Phil_Lewis_ 02:17 AM - 25 Oct 2022

The Yeezy brand became part of the Adidas portfolio in 2013 and accounts for close to 10% of its annual revenue.

According to the statement confirming the end of the collaboration, Adidas remains the “sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership.”

Adidas joins the growing list of brands and companies distancing themselves from Ye, including Balenciaga, his now-former agents at CAA, Def Jam, and Vogue magazine.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Passes On Representing Kanye West After Rapper Refuses To Back Away From Antisemitic Remarks

It was only a few days ago that reports flew around Biglaw that Brown Rudnick was representing rap star Kanye West. And not just any partner was reported to helm the representation, but Camille Vasquez — the partner who crossed over from legal powerhouse to pop culture phenom for her successful representation of Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Yeezy Resale Market Could See Massive Profits If Adidas Cuts Ties

Kanye West's Yeezy shoes have always been just as popular on the resale market as they've been in stores -- but there's a clear shift happening, with many resellers hesitant to make any moves until Adidas announces its position on Ye. We spoke with several experts involved in the resale...
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian speaks out against Kanye West’s anti-Semitism

Khloé Kardashian took a stand against anti-Semitism after Kanye West, the ex-husband of her sister Kim Kardashian, made numerous hateful comments about Jewish people this month. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” Kardashian, 38, shared in a statement to Twitter Monday along with two blue heart...
XXL Mag

Kanye West No Longer a Billionaire After Losing Adidas Deal ‘Obliterates’ His Net Worth – Report

Kanye West is reportedly no longer a billionaire in the wake of losing his business deal with Adidas. According to a report published by Forbes on Tuesday (Oct. 25), Kanye West's net worth took a major hit and was "obliterated" immediately upon the news that Adidas had terminated their partnership with Ye, halted production on all Yeezy branded products and stopped all payments to the Donda rapper-producer.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament

Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
hiphop-n-more.com

Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye; Company Says It Will Cost Them $246 Million

Adidas has announced that they are terminating their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-semitic comments. The decision, which puts an end to a lucrative partnership that gave rise to the well-known Yeezy shoe line, was made after weeks of pressure from human rights activists on the German sportswear brand and after other companies broke their relations with the rapper. Gap Inc., MRC, a film and television company who recently scrapped a completed documentary, his talent agency CAA and French fashion label Balenciaga are a few businesses that have cut ties with Ye recently.
sneakernews.com

adidas Demands Sneaker Boutiques, Big Box Retailers To Pull All Yeezy Product

By now, it’s become global news that adidas terminated its contract with the being formerly known as “Kanye West” after a thorough investigation of the creative’s behavior and remarks. As part of its break-up, the Three Stripes has halted production of all Yeezy product, and has told sneaker boutiques, big box retailers and other stockists of the brand to pull all Yeezy items.
XXL Mag

Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report

Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy