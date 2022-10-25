Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
yovenice.com
Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!
Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys, known for her no-nonsense and can-do approach to finding innovative solutions to difficult problems. Now she is ready to put those skills to work for the people of LA as your City Attorney, to root out corruption and break through the gridlock at city hall. Hydee is running to bring real positive change on the issues that most affect our daily lives – the safety of our streets and neighborhoods, homelessness, unaffordable housing, and more.
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
californiaglobe.com
From A ‘For Sure Victory’ To ‘The Tightest LA Mayoral Race In Years’
For Karen Bass and her supporters, the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral race wasn’t supposed to be like this. Back in September 2021, when Bass first entered the race 14 months ahead of election day, she came in knowing that there wouldn’t be many other strong candidates. Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, along with LA City Attorney Mike Feuer also declared, but they didn’t have nearly as much support or name recognition. The closest, de Leon, was 4 times as many points behind Bass in a February poll, with Bass having a commanding 32% lead with de Leon at 8%. Had those two gone in, Bass would already be doing her victory lap, as de Leon, thanks to the racist recording scandal, now has pretty much all of LA and President Joe Biden demanding his resignation.
yovenice.com
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
Latino leaders call for resignations over racist remarks while outlining 'principled path' to representation
A group of Latino academics and civic leaders are insisting on the resignations of Latino members of the Los Angeles City Council after a recording of racist remarks was leaked, while outlining the need to ensure that the city's Hispanics are represented politically in a way that still strengthens race relations.
Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of ex-LA city councilman
Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World I...
yovenice.com
Los Angeles Second Most Expensive City in Country for Burger and Fries
Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95. One of America’s favorite meals is getting hit by inflation as reported by Moneygeek. Their analysis found that the price of a hamburger, fries and a beverage has risen sharply in the last year. This analysis took stock of the prices in the 50 largest cities in the United States at 145 national and local restaurant chains and restaurants and found that prices on your average burg rose 9%.
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
Veteran L.A. County DA granted deposition of Gascón chief of staff
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the election of District Attorney George Gascón, can depose Gascón’s chief of staff, a judge ruled.
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
Larchmont Chronicle
Third Street principal David Kim moves to new job with LAUSD
Principal David Kim, who has helmed Third Street Elementary School for the past six years, moved to an upper level administration position within the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) in mid-September. Helen Lee, former assistant principal, assumed his position as principal on Sept. 19. Third Street Elementary, Hancock Park’s...
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
capitalandmain.com
Workers Protest Subcontractor at Rick Caruso’s Americana at Brand Shopping Mall
On a recent Thursday at noon at the Americana at Brand shopping mall in Glendale, chants of “Rats go home!” drown out a piped in Paul Simon tune as several dozen union staffers from the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters picket the construction site, handing out flyers and AirDropping them into the iPhones of passing shoppers.
yovenice.com
Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction
Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6. Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned and operated gallery since 1984, announced its upcoming fall lively auction to be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 pm with works by Carlos Almaraz, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Ansel Adams and more.
David Peevy commits to USC Trojans; Lincoln Riley lands huge defensive recruit
Lincoln Riley continues to win key recruiting battles in California. David Peevy, a four-star linebacker from Lincoln High School in San Diego, committed to the USC Trojans on Thursday. Peevy picked USC over Oregon and Washington. Peevy's commitment moves USC's 2023 recruiting class from No. 14 to ...
yovenice.com
Cedars-Sinai Supports Safety Net Organizations in Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Area
$4 million in grants awarded to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital. Cedars-Sinai awarded $4 million in grants to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital that work to improve access to healthcare, civic engagement, social determinants of health and other nonmedical factors that influence health outcomes.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
dodgerblue.com
Frank McCourt Rejects Public Concern For Dodger Stadium Gondola System
In 2018 the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC (LA ART) unveiled plans for a gondola system, an aerial rapid transit connection, that would run from Union Station to Dodger Stadium. A year later, the Metro Board of Directors agreed to move ahead with the environmental review...
inglewoodtoday.com
Mayor Butts Hails Rivalry as Heart & Soul of CityLocal high schools Morningside and Inglewood clash
Last year the Inglewood/Morningside football classic was a disaster as the powerful Sentinels dismantled the hapless Monarchs, 106-0, prompting a national outcry of poor sportsmanship and an outpouring of criticism launched at Inglewood coach Mil’Von James. The California Interscholastic Federation issued a scathing rebuke of the program, local and...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor contradicts himself on City’s use of ARPA funds to pay down water bills
An Inglewood resident called into the Oct. 25 regular city council meeting asking how American Rescue Plan Acts (ARPA) funds were used to pay off balances for past due water bills. In typical fashion, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts contradicted himself on how those funds were used. The Sept. 6...
