Los Angeles, CA

yovenice.com

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys, known for her no-nonsense and can-do approach to finding innovative solutions to difficult problems. Now she is ready to put those skills to work for the people of LA as your City Attorney, to root out corruption and break through the gridlock at city hall. Hydee is running to bring real positive change on the issues that most affect our daily lives – the safety of our streets and neighborhoods, homelessness, unaffordable housing, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

From A ‘For Sure Victory’ To ‘The Tightest LA Mayoral Race In Years’

For Karen Bass and her supporters, the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral race wasn’t supposed to be like this. Back in September 2021, when Bass first entered the race 14 months ahead of election day, she came in knowing that there wouldn’t be many other strong candidates. Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, along with LA City Attorney Mike Feuer also declared, but they didn’t have nearly as much support or name recognition. The closest, de Leon, was 4 times as many points behind Bass in a February poll, with Bass having a commanding 32% lead with de Leon at 8%. Had those two gone in, Bass would already be doing her victory lap, as de Leon, thanks to the racist recording scandal, now has pretty much all of LA and President Joe Biden demanding his resignation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Los Angeles Second Most Expensive City in Country for Burger and Fries

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95. One of America’s favorite meals is getting hit by inflation as reported by Moneygeek. Their analysis found that the price of a hamburger, fries and a beverage has risen sharply in the last year. This analysis took stock of the prices in the 50 largest cities in the United States at 145 national and local restaurant chains and restaurants and found that prices on your average burg rose 9%.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larchmont Chronicle

Third Street principal David Kim moves to new job with LAUSD

Principal David Kim, who has helmed Third Street Elementary School for the past six years, moved to an upper level administration position within the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) in mid-September. Helen Lee, former assistant principal, assumed his position as principal on Sept. 19. Third Street Elementary, Hancock Park’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

Workers Protest Subcontractor at Rick Caruso’s Americana at Brand Shopping Mall

On a recent Thursday at noon at the Americana at Brand shopping mall in Glendale, chants of “Rats go home!” drown out a piped in Paul Simon tune as several dozen union staffers from the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters picket the construction site, handing out flyers and AirDropping them into the iPhones of passing shoppers.
GLENDALE, CA
yovenice.com

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6. Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned and operated gallery since 1984, announced its upcoming fall lively auction to be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 pm with works by Carlos Almaraz, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Ansel Adams and more.
SANTA MONICA, CA
yovenice.com

Cedars-Sinai Supports Safety Net Organizations in Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Area

$4 million in grants awarded to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital. Cedars-Sinai awarded $4 million in grants to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital that work to improve access to healthcare, civic engagement, social determinants of health and other nonmedical factors that influence health outcomes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
inglewoodtoday.com

Mayor Butts Hails Rivalry as Heart & Soul of CityLocal high schools Morningside and Inglewood clash

Last year the Inglewood/Morningside football classic was a disaster as the powerful Sentinels dismantled the hapless Monarchs, 106-0, prompting a national outcry of poor sportsmanship and an outpouring of criticism launched at Inglewood coach Mil’Von James. The California Interscholastic Federation issued a scathing rebuke of the program, local and...
INGLEWOOD, CA

