New York State

Comments

Robert McDonald
3d ago

Fargo was a great movie...my fav line was from Armageddon when he said, "we are riding in a rocket built by the lowest bidder the government could find"...

Reply
2
Popculture

Henry Silva, 'Ocean's Eleven' Actor, Dead at 95

Henry Silva, the prolific character actor best known for his villain roles in films including Ocean's Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. Silva passed away of natural causes on Sept. 14 at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, his son Scott Silva confirmed to The New York Times. He was 95.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
TVOvermind

The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson

Micheal Jackson was celebrated around the globe as the best dancer and singer of his time. His death shocked people across borders. It was unexpected and untimely. But deep down, Micheal was struggling with himself. As his legacy continues to live still, His son, Prince Jackson, struggles to build an identity of his own.
The Independent

Geena Davis reveals romantic scene with Tom Hanks that was ‘thankfully’ cut in A League of Their Own

Geena Davis has revealed a “juicy” scene that was cut from A League of Their Own, which involved a romantic moment with co-star Tom Hanks. Davis starred as baseballer Dottie in the 1992 sports comedy classic – a fictional take on the true history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League – opposite Hanks’ Jimmy, the lazy oaf hired as the team’s coach.
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
People

Paul Newman's Daughter Remembers His Philanthropic Efforts: 'Such a Heartfelt Passion'

Paul Newman's generosity lives on through many charities, including 30 camps and programs for children living with serious illnesses around the world Screen legend. Oscar winner. Husband. Father. Humanitarian. Paul Newman had many unforgettable roles, but in the end, he considered his philanthropic work his greatest legacy. Fourteen years after his death, a new posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, explores them all and reveals how he found fulfillment in his later years by launching the SeriousFun Children's Network, a family of camps and...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

