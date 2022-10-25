Read full article on original website
Robert McDonald
3d ago
Fargo was a great movie...my fav line was from Armageddon when he said, "we are riding in a rocket built by the lowest bidder the government could find"...
Reply
2
Related
Popculture
Henry Silva, 'Ocean's Eleven' Actor, Dead at 95
Henry Silva, the prolific character actor best known for his villain roles in films including Ocean's Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. Silva passed away of natural causes on Sept. 14 at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, his son Scott Silva confirmed to The New York Times. He was 95.
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
‘Hondo’: John Wayne Held His Breath When Kissing Geraldine Page to Keep From ‘Puking’
John Wayne and Geraldine Page had intimate scenes in 'Hondo,' but he almost threw up when he smelt how bad her breath was.
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
EW.com
Paul Newman recounts getting intimate with Joanne Woodward in 'f--- hut' in posthumous memoir
Paul Newman remains one of the great sex symbols of his time, but the legendary actor credits his wife, Joanne Woodward, for helping him embrace the status. In excerpts from his posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, Newman writes that his wife "gave birth" to the "sexual creature" inside of him.
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
Ron Howard Says There Is One Person Who Could Get Him To Act Again
Ron Howard played some iconic characters when he was younger. First, he played young Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. Later on, he played Richie Cunningham in the classic sitcom Happy Days. After Happy Days, he decided to cut down on acting and focus more on directing. Now, at...
TVOvermind
The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson
Micheal Jackson was celebrated around the globe as the best dancer and singer of his time. His death shocked people across borders. It was unexpected and untimely. But deep down, Micheal was struggling with himself. As his legacy continues to live still, His son, Prince Jackson, struggles to build an identity of his own.
Geena Davis reveals romantic scene with Tom Hanks that was ‘thankfully’ cut in A League of Their Own
Geena Davis has revealed a “juicy” scene that was cut from A League of Their Own, which involved a romantic moment with co-star Tom Hanks. Davis starred as baseballer Dottie in the 1992 sports comedy classic – a fictional take on the true history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League – opposite Hanks’ Jimmy, the lazy oaf hired as the team’s coach.
‘Gunsmoke’: Ken Curtis’ Festus Haggen Came From His Ridiculous Antics in John Ford’s ‘The Searchers’
'The Searchers' actor Ken Curtis brought his performance from the John Ford Western classic to his character of Festus Haggen in 'Gunsmoke.'
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”
Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Stormed off the Set, but James Arness Was the Only Person to Change Things Around
Tensions occasionally ran high on the 'Gunsmoke' set, which is exactly why actor Amanda Blake stormed off the set. However, James Arness is who provided much-needed positive energy.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Burt Reynolds Quit ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone once convinced Burt Reynolds to quit the Western television show for a reason that the actor would never forget.
Paul Newman's Daughter Remembers His Philanthropic Efforts: 'Such a Heartfelt Passion'
Paul Newman's generosity lives on through many charities, including 30 camps and programs for children living with serious illnesses around the world Screen legend. Oscar winner. Husband. Father. Humanitarian. Paul Newman had many unforgettable roles, but in the end, he considered his philanthropic work his greatest legacy. Fourteen years after his death, a new posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, explores them all and reveals how he found fulfillment in his later years by launching the SeriousFun Children's Network, a family of camps and...
Comments / 8