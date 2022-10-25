Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football lost for the first time this year last weekend at Clemson, but it has a chance to avenge that defeat this Saturday against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish came into the season as the #5-ranked team in the AP Poll, but new head coach Marcus Freeman and his squad have not been able to live up to preseason expectations.
The Green Bay Packers have struggled to put up points on offense this season. Green Bay is currently 23rd in points per game and have dropped three straight contests to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders, averaging 17.7 points per game over this stretch. The team will look to right the ship on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham has not revealed finalists in his recruitment. But the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, told On3's Jamie Shaw this week that the Duke basketball staff and three others stand out for hitting him ...
The 2022 MLB World Series begins as the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies square off at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 on Friday, October 28 (10/28/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Game 1 will be broadcast nationwide on local FOX channels and FOX Deportes (Spanish language), and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
George Mikan probably isn't rolling in his grave.
The Buffalo Bills are back after the bye week to host the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for NFL Week 8 on Sunday, October 30 (10/30/2022) at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationwide on local NBC networks and can be streamed live on...
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. World Series 2022 Game 1 takes place tonight between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, and you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to take full advantage of the matchup. All new customers can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000, and no FanDuel bonus code is required.
We're just a few days away from the NFL's trade deadline, and Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury says he wouldn't be shocked to see the Cardinals make a move.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 8 began on Thursday Night Football last night, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the upcoming weekend action. New customers can sign up today to claim a chance at $200 in free bets, and no DraftKings promo code is required.
Two divisional leaders face off as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium for Thursday Night Football in NFL week 8 on Thursday, October 2 (10/27/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on...
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets are off to a surprising 5-2 start to their 2022 campaign, and they will try to keep the momentum going when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. New England is playing on a short week, as it fell to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football – dropping to 3-4 in the early stages of this season.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season may not be a Super Bowl preview, as the Green Bay Packers are struggling to the tune of a 3-4 record. On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills are 5-1 and currently favored to win the Super Bowl at +250 odds per DraftKings Sportsbook. Buffalo also has the benefit of playing at home on Sunday, making this matchup the most lopsided of the entire week based on spreads.
