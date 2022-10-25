Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season may not be a Super Bowl preview, as the Green Bay Packers are struggling to the tune of a 3-4 record. On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills are 5-1 and currently favored to win the Super Bowl at +250 odds per DraftKings Sportsbook. Buffalo also has the benefit of playing at home on Sunday, making this matchup the most lopsided of the entire week based on spreads.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO