ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Coke: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.83 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $11.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/28/2022

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy