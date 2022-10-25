Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Southern prepares for toughest SWAC test yet at Jackson State
The Jags are preparing for a trip to Jackson State in their toughest SWAC test yet. The Tigers are leading the conference in both points and yards per game. Eric Dooley’s defense is playing it’s best football, on a streak of five straight games without allowing a second half touchdown.
Game Preview: Southern vs. JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State tries to continue their undefeated season when they take on Southern at home Saturday. The Tigers are 7-0 and welcome in one of the best teams in the SWAC. In 2021, JSU beat the Jaguars in a thrilling and emotional game. It was Coach Prime’s first game back from medicals […]
tsusports.com
Volleyball Rallies Back For 3-2 SWAC Rivalry Win Over Prairie View A&M
HOUSTON – In classic TSU-Prairie View A&M fashion, it came down to the end as TSU volleyball rallied back from a 2-0 deficit with three straight wins for a 3-2 win Monday at Delmar Fieldhouse. Prairie View A&M took a 14-14 set one tie and scored five straight to...
Jackson State-Southern a showcase of offensive opposites
Long-time rivals Jackson State and Southern are opposites in how they like to move the ball heading into their showdown on Saturday. The post Jackson State-Southern a showcase of offensive opposites appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAPT
Heavy traffic expected in Jackson as ESPN's College GameDay rolls into town
JACKSON, Miss. — ESPN's College GameDay will roll into Jackson this weekend, bringing with it heavy traffic. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead now and allow for extra travel time when traveling in the metro. Jackson State is taking on rival Southern University at...
Third-party tickets purchased for JSU vs. SU football game will not be honored, JSU says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days before the BoomBox Classic matchup, Jackson State released a statement stating any tickets purchased through a third-party such as Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, or StubHub, will not be accepted for the game. School officials added tickets purchased only through their official ‘Impact Tickets’ site will...
defendernetwork.com
Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored
Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
blavity.com
Deion Sanders Aims To Broaden HBCU Sports Demographic: 'We Should Open Our Minds And Hearts To Everyone'
Some high-profile celebs popped in for the recent homecoming festivities at Jackson State University (JSU). Deion Sanders is speaking on what he learned from the cast of P-Valley about fostering an open-minded and accepting HBCU sports community.
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
WLBT
Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
defendernetwork.com
Freedmen’s Town residents win battle to stay in 4th Ward
It’s been a long, drawn-out fight, but residents of Houston’s first historically Black community are claiming victory in a debate that will allow they to stay in Fourth Ward. Houston’s City Council has approved an amendment to its redistricting plan that keeps Freedmen’s Town, located in historic Fourth...
defendernetwork.com
Families of Astroworld Festival victims reach settlements
At least one wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy last year has been settled out of court, according to a Houston attorney representing the family of one of the 10 people who died. The family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man from...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Clean, Safe, Drinkable Water’: Jackson Town Hall Gives Update on Complaint Against State
JACKSON, Miss.—On Monday evening, New Hope Baptist Church’s sanctuary resembled a Sunday morning church service, but instead of gathering to hear scripture, citizens from across the capital city gathered for a town hall meeting on the Jackson water crisis. More than 100 people attended the meeting to discuss the NAACP’s Title VI Complaint against the State of Mississippi and how it disseminated federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings
Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
2 injured in separate Jackson shootings on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on University Boulevard in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Derrick Field, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. Hearn […]
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
AJ Armstrong retrial jury ends 2nd day of deliberations without verdict
The sequestered jurors are not allowed to use their cell phones, and the televisions have been removed from their hotel rooms.
WLBT
Lumumba dismisses governor’s turkey-pardoning ‘tantrum’ as ‘patently false’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Gov. Tate Reeves ratcheted up the rhetoric in his ongoing feud with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor has turned the tables, saying it’s the governor who is playing politics. Last week, the governor took the mayor and his administration to task...
defendernetwork.com
Opinion: RACISM must be confronted ‘NOW’ #DefenderRewind
The festering racial challenges of our country continue to surface despite efforts to contain or reduce their effect on our society. It is infecting our city, our state and our nation. The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio are a reflection of the underbelly that is no longer hidden in the shadows but has been embolden by a president who feeds the racist beast on a regular basis.
