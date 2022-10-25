You don’t have to look far to see the impact Ed Hammond has had on the local community and on tens of thousands of students over his more than 30 years of service to Kansas. In his time leading Fort Hays State University, Ed transformed the campus, was an innovator in online education, and strategically grew the university while managing expenses and keeping costs affordable for students to achieve their dreams of higher education.

HAYS, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO