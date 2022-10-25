Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Hays principal donates kidney to 8th-grade teacher
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A match at Hays Middle School creates a special connection between an assistant principal and an eighth-grade teacher. Recovering from surgery, Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel is thankful she was able to donate a kidney to eighth-grade English teacher Meagan Englert. “I kept telling...
Hays USD 489 school board approves Narcan policy
The Hays USD 489 school district approved Monday a policy that will make Narcan available in all the district schools. Narcan is a nasal spray that is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. The medication will not harm an individual who is not experiencing an overdose, but it...
DSNWK celebrates successes at awards luncheon
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas hosted its annual awards luncheon in Hays on Oct. 18. Awards were given throughout the afternoon to staff, persons served, and community members. The first awards of the afternoon were given to employees of DSNWK for their years of service. Those staff recognized and listed by location, were:
LETTER: Hammond offers the leadership Kansas needs
You don’t have to look far to see the impact Ed Hammond has had on the local community and on tens of thousands of students over his more than 30 years of service to Kansas. In his time leading Fort Hays State University, Ed transformed the campus, was an innovator in online education, and strategically grew the university while managing expenses and keeping costs affordable for students to achieve their dreams of higher education.
UPDATED: Find fun fall events for all ages in Hays area now through Monday
Corrected 10:42 a.m. Oct. 28: Location of Hays Community Theatre's presentation of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Harvest of Pumpkins. Visit the farmstead with its charming, rural setting. U-Pick-M pumpkins, maze, hayride, farm animals, shop in the barn for candles and fall decor. Open 1-4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Weekdays by appointment. School field trips and tours are welcome.
LETTER: House leader — big plans for Wasinger
When I’m asked how to best describe State Representative Barb Wasinger one word comes immediately to mind. Tenacious!. From the day Barb Wasinger set foot in the statehouse it was clear she was a leader. For most new legislators it takes time to get their feet under them but with Barb it was different. Barb jumped in and immediately became an effective advocate for the people of Hays and Ellis County.
LETTER: Protecting females in sports a crucial issue
While Ed Hammond says he supports students, comments made during a debate with state Rep. Barb Wasinger earlier this month suggests that his commitment to protecting girls leaves something to be desired. Specifically, Hammond refused to say that he would support a ban on biological males competing in girls’ sports....
Hays PD Activity Log Oct. 16-22
The Hays Police Department responded to 70 calls from Oct. 16 through Oct. 22, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Longtime FHSU rodeo coach earns lifetime achievement award
A lifetime of commitment to the rodeo industry earned Bronc Rumford the 2022 PRCA Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Lifetime Achievement Award. Rumford, who lives in Abbyville, Kan., has been involved in the rodeo business his entire life. "It hasn't sunk in yet," said Rumford, 71. "It is such a personal...
Jana’s Campaign's Empty Place at the Table set for next month
Jana’s Campaign, a Hays-based national education and violence prevention organization with the single mission of reducing gender and relationship violence, will host its annual Empty Place at the Table Gala at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall in Hays on Saturday, Nov. 12. This annual event brings together Jana’s Campaign’s...
🏐 Volleytech Tryouts Sunday
Hays - Volleytech Sports Club will be hosting tryouts this Sunday, October 30th at Hays Middle School. There will be two times for players to tryout and split by age group. This will be for winter teams in 2023. 11's, 12's and 13's will begin at 1:00 and go until...
FHSU’s Docking Institute releases Kansas Speaks survey
The Docking Institute of Public Policy recently released the annual Kansas Speaks Survey of public opinion. A panel of 520 adult residents of Kansans age 18 and older were surveyed online to assess their attitudes and opinions regarding various issues of interest to Kansas citizens. This year’s survey covered topics including quality of life, the economy, satisfaction with government, politicians, and election integrity, a range of public policy issues, and the state of education in Kansas.
Heart of a Tiger: My evening with Tiger Hall of Famers
The Tiger Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is one of my favorite campus events. This annual event was established in 1986 to honor former Fort Hays State University athletes, coaches, administrators, and community members who have made extraordinary contributions to Tiger athletics. The ceremony never disappoints. In story after...
Portion of Pine Street in Hays will be closed Friday
On Friday, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of Sixth Street for pavement replacement due to waterline work. Sixth Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic on Saturday. For more information, call (785) 628-7350.
The Stueder Contractors crew is growing
Stueder Contractors welcomed five new technicians to their team in the past 18 months. These technicians bring a combined 49 years of experience to the Stueder’s crew. And from what Stueder's knows, Shayna is the only female plumber in town. Family-owned and operated for nearly 40 years, Stueder Contractors...
111th House race flyer draws statement from Hammond
A mailer that arrived in Hays-area mailboxes this weekend has drawn the ire of 111th House challenger Ed Hammond. The mailer, paid for by Topeka-based PAC Kansas Family Voice, misnamed Hammond as "Tom." In a statement, Hammond said he the use of the name — the name of his deceased...
⚽ HHS boys drop regional opener
HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team dropped their postseason opener Tuesday, losing 1-0 to Andover in the first round of the 5A West Regional. Andover (8-6-2) advances to the reginal final where they will play No. 2 seed Emporia Thursday. The Indians end their season with a 10-6-1...
Follow up: Citizen asserting right to bear arms in Barton Co.
Gun-control legislation continues to be a hot-button issue around the nation. In April 2021, the Barton County Commission signed Proclamation 2021-09 stating Barton County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary for the preservation of defense of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. Andrew Cook took that to heart. Earlier this month, Cook exercised his Constitutional rights by carrying a rifle around and inside the Barton County Courthouse.
tigermedianet.com
FHSU and community choirs set to perform Friday
There will be a choral concert performed by local groups tomorrow evening at Beach Schmidt Performing Arts CenterThe concert is open to the general public and is completely free of charge and is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The theme of the night is “Take Me to the Water”...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Damian Evans
We visit with former Fort Hays State basketball great Damian Evans who was recently inducted into the Tiger Sports Hall of Fame.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0