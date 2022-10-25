Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
NBA Insider Talks League ‘Chatter’ About 76ers’ Doc Rivers
76ers outsiders are already questioning Doc Rivers' future in Philadelphia.
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
SB Nation
Barack Obama could be part of a Phoenix Suns ownership group and Charles Barkley is here for it
On Tuesday’s episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill had Charles Barkley on to talk about a multitude of topics, including NBA ownership. Ownership and ownership groups and billion-dollar numbers are on people’s minds between the ongoing sale of the Phoenix Suns following the workplace misconduct of majority owner Robert Sarver as well as potential expansion teams in Seattle, Las Vegas, and elsewhere.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Sporting News
Yes, Barack Obama could buy the Suns...sort of: Former president floated as potential next NBA owner
Could noted NBA super fan and former U.S. President Barack Obama enter the bidding war for the Phoenix Suns?. That was the rumor floated by Bill Simmons on his latest podcast with Charles Barkley. And although it seems crazy on the surface, it's not that far-fetched when you break it down using historical precedent.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals He Almost Signed Michael Jordan Before Washington Wizards: "I Got To His Office And He Had All The Paperwork Ready"
Despite being one of the biggest winners in NBA history, both individually and collectively, the legendary player had a tumultuous career that included three retirements. MJ's tenure with the Chicago Bulls was incredible, as the player recorded one of the most impressive runs in the NBA, winning several scoring championships, titles, and individual awards.
WJCL
Golden State Warriors top Forbes' most valuable NBA franchise list for first time
The Golden State Warriors are the most valuable franchise in the NBA, according to Forbes. It means for the first time since Forbes started valuing NBA franchises over 20 years ago, a team other than the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers top the rankings. The Warriors are...
"The Lakers Are Wasting LeBron James' Final Years Just Like They Did With Kobe Bryant," NBA Fan Urges The Lakers For Changes
NBA fans want the Lakers to make some changes to the team otherwise they believe the organization will waste the final years of LeBron James similar to what happened with Kobe Bryant.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Explains Steps League’s Taking to Help Brittney Griner
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league is doing whatever it can to assist in helping bring Brittney Griner back to the United States. Silver addressed the topic on Monday during ESPN’s NBA Today. Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug-related charges. A court found the...
Lakers News: Famous Lakers Fan Begs Rob Pelinka To Fix Team
This rocker is not happy about L.A.'s 0-4 start.
Kevin Durant pushes Luka Doncic to the hardwood as Dallas Mavericks star flops
Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA today. They are also starring for
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry: Career retrospective
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has wowed NBA fans across the world with his unbelievable three-point shooting. As the leader of the Dubs, Curry has single-handedly changed the way we play basketball and ushered in the small ball era. His rivalry with LeBron James is only comparable to the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson rivalry of the 1980s. Let’s take a look at the career of one of the greatest point guards of all time.
‘We’re doing everything available’: Adam Silver gets real on NBA’s actions on Brittney Griner’s incarceration
On Tuesday, a Russian court heard Brittney Griner’s appeal for her nine-year prison sentence. Unsurprisingly, the appeal was rejected, and the WNBA star is now headed to a penal colony. That is unless the United States is somehow able to facilitate her release. It’s already been eight months since...
Meet Las Vegas Fashion Babies Caleb and Olivia Wise
Names: Caleb Reign Wise and Olivia Sky WiseAges: 2-years-old and 9-months-oldWho’s mom and what does...
Comments / 0