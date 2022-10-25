ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
SB Nation

Barack Obama could be part of a Phoenix Suns ownership group and Charles Barkley is here for it

On Tuesday’s episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill had Charles Barkley on to talk about a multitude of topics, including NBA ownership. Ownership and ownership groups and billion-dollar numbers are on people’s minds between the ongoing sale of the Phoenix Suns following the workplace misconduct of majority owner Robert Sarver as well as potential expansion teams in Seattle, Las Vegas, and elsewhere.
Yardbarker

Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals He Almost Signed Michael Jordan Before Washington Wizards: "I Got To His Office And He Had All The Paperwork Ready"

Despite being one of the biggest winners in NBA history, both individually and collectively, the legendary player had a tumultuous career that included three retirements. MJ's tenure with the Chicago Bulls was incredible, as the player recorded one of the most impressive runs in the NBA, winning several scoring championships, titles, and individual awards.
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry: Career retrospective

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has wowed NBA fans across the world with his unbelievable three-point shooting. As the leader of the Dubs, Curry has single-handedly changed the way we play basketball and ushered in the small ball era. His rivalry with LeBron James is only comparable to the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson rivalry of the 1980s. Let’s take a look at the career of one of the greatest point guards of all time.

