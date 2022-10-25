ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

East Valley high school football schedule, picks for Oct. 27-28

The final week of regular season games for 2A and 3A is upon us as competition at the big schools level heats up. The rankings are taking shape and big-time matchups litter the East Valley schedule the next couple of weeks as playoffs loom. Here's a look at the games...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

This Phoenix Italian restaurant is taking cannoli and meatballs national with $30M expansion

Joey and Cristina Maggiore's Italian restaurants The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker will expand with nearly 20 additional locations opening over the next four years, including the first restaurants outside of Arizona. The Maggiore Group restaurants currently have three locations each in the metro Phoenix area and the group plans to open two more locations in the East Valley in addition to introducing the brand to Utah, Texas, Tennessee, Nevada and Colorado. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Ultimate guide to fall in Arizona: Best things to do in Phoenix plus favorite road trips

How do we know when summer is over and fall has begun in Phoenix? When we step outside and it doesn't feel like stepping into an oven. When we can get pumpkin spice anything. And when the wall-to-wall Christmas music starts on KEZ-FM. It's patio season, or any kind of outdoor activity season for that matter. It's also a great time for cozy weekend getaways and comfort food and autumn-themed beverages from your favorite local coffee shop. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Top Latin bands are putting on a free concert in Phoenix this weekend. Here's how to attend

Four Latino bands are coming to Phoenix to throw a free concert encouraging people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.  The concert at Ak-Chin Pavilion will feature Chicano Batman, La Santa Cecilia, La Sonora Dinamita and Orkesta Mendoza.  It’s part of Chicanos por la Causa’s Latino Loud voter campaign. A $10 million investment, the campaign has included door-to-door...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The last flower shop on Baseline Road tells a story of family resilience and a bygone era

Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this article misstated the year Nick Nakagawa died. With a golf club, shopping plazas and apartment complexes, south Phoenix’s landscape has has evolved since the Nakagawa family established their business, Baseline Flowers, near 40th Street and Baseline Road around 70 years ago. In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Baseline Road between 32nd and 48th...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy