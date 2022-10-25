Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna has been on NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show radar for years
Pop music superstar Rihanna has been on the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime radar for years. The two paths connected this year and she will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale next February. “We’ve always wanted to be able to do this with her, and the right...
East Valley Tribune
East Valley high school football schedule, picks for Oct. 27-28
The final week of regular season games for 2A and 3A is upon us as competition at the big schools level heats up. The rankings are taking shape and big-time matchups litter the East Valley schedule the next couple of weeks as playoffs loom. Here's a look at the games...
This Phoenix Italian restaurant is taking cannoli and meatballs national with $30M expansion
Joey and Cristina Maggiore's Italian restaurants The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker will expand with nearly 20 additional locations opening over the next four years, including the first restaurants outside of Arizona. The Maggiore Group restaurants currently have three locations each in the metro Phoenix area and the group plans to open two more locations in the East Valley in addition to introducing the brand to Utah, Texas, Tennessee, Nevada and Colorado. ...
Anderson Silva cleared to fight Jake Paul, commission says
Former UFC middleweight champion and MMA superstar Anderson Silva will compete in his fourth boxing match Saturday after he was officially cleared by a commission.
George Strait and Chris Stapleton announce metro Phoenix concert. What fans should know
Glendale's State Farm Stadium is one of six stadiums George Strait will play in 2023 with special guest Chris Stapleton and an opening set by Little Big Town. The Arizona concert date is Saturday, May 6. In an interview with Billboard, Strait said, “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with...
Ultimate guide to fall in Arizona: Best things to do in Phoenix plus favorite road trips
How do we know when summer is over and fall has begun in Phoenix? When we step outside and it doesn't feel like stepping into an oven. When we can get pumpkin spice anything. And when the wall-to-wall Christmas music starts on KEZ-FM. It's patio season, or any kind of outdoor activity season for that matter. It's also a great time for cozy weekend getaways and comfort food and autumn-themed beverages from your favorite local coffee shop. ...
Sorry, See's. These are the best chocolate shops in metro Phoenix
Some of the best chocolate in the world is made right here in metro Phoenix. Below is a list of the best artisanal chocolate shops, some of which have won national recognition and international awards. The chocolatiers don't just make chocolate. They use excellent ingredients, many of which they source...
Top Latin bands are putting on a free concert in Phoenix this weekend. Here's how to attend
Four Latino bands are coming to Phoenix to throw a free concert encouraging people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. The concert at Ak-Chin Pavilion will feature Chicano Batman, La Santa Cecilia, La Sonora Dinamita and Orkesta Mendoza. It’s part of Chicanos por la Causa’s Latino Loud voter campaign. A $10 million investment, the campaign has included door-to-door...
The last flower shop on Baseline Road tells a story of family resilience and a bygone era
Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this article misstated the year Nick Nakagawa died. With a golf club, shopping plazas and apartment complexes, south Phoenix’s landscape has has evolved since the Nakagawa family established their business, Baseline Flowers, near 40th Street and Baseline Road around 70 years ago. In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Baseline Road between 32nd and 48th...
