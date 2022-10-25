Adidas drops Ye over antisemitic remarks; Russian court hears Griner's appeal; WhatsApp outage

Musk doesn't seek a 'free-for-all hellscape' for Twitter. Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to help humanity. He says he doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. Musk's message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter comes a day before the deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private. He says he’s buying the San Francisco company because he believes it's important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square. The message reflects concerns among advertisers that Musk's plans for Twitter could render it more toxic and less welcoming for ads.

NEVADA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO