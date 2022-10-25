ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAU unveils alternate football uniforms, wearing one color for 1st time in school history

By Special to The Post
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
Alternative uniforms have been the rage on the sports scene ever since universities and professional franchises realized these are cash machines with fans buying up jerseys and such.

Florida Atlantic has joined the fray. The Owls have introduced an alternate black uniform with accents of red and white. The jersey and pants are black with white writing and red accents, and the helmet is red with a black and white stripe. The helmet also pays tribute to Boca Raton - where the campus is located - with a large palm tree on the back.

It's a first-time combination for a school that has seen its fan base continue to grow since its inaugural season in 2001.

When do we get to see the new FAU football uniforms?

The uniforms will be unveiled during Saturday's home game vs. the University of Alabama-Birmingham (7 p.m. kickoff).

FAU has worn combinations of blue, red and white during the program's first 21 seasons.

The Owls (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) are coming off a 24-21 road defeat by Texas-El Paso, losing on a 27-yard field goal as time expired.

Palm Beach Daily News

