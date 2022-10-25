Haywire bringing 'managed Wi-Fi' to area; includes preset equipment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − The fiber-optic internet provider of Purdue's Discovery Park District, Haywire , is soon expanding its services into Marion, Hamilton, Johnson and Madison counties. One of its customers, Van Rooy Properties, spoke to its accolades.

What is Haywire?

Haywire provides what's known as "managed Wi-Fi," meaning the Wi-Fi devices come pre-installed upon move-in to both residential and commercial spaces, can handle up to 200+ connections at once and be activated with a text or call.

One Haywire customer, Van Rooy Properties , is using the service for its residential properties.

"We were just looking ultimately for somebody who could provide the highest speed service for our tenants," Adam Van Roy, president of Van Rooy Properties, said, "and make (internet set-up) as seamless as possible for them...Ultimately we want the best quality, highest speed service that we could provide and we want to continue that service..."

Van Rooy Properties and Haywire

Van Rooy Properties is a property management company with locations across Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Florida and Arkansas.

While Haywire services are not available in all of these areas, Van Rooy Properties does utilize the internet provider where it can in Indiana, which is currently in West Lafayette's Discovery Park District. Haywire also recently expanded into 10 properties in Marion County, with future expansions on the horizon.

"We continue to bid on projects outside of these areas," Kelly Pfledderer, CEO of Haywire, said. "We don’t have geographic boundaries...The expansion projects are either under construction, or starting construction in 2023."

Given the chance to utilize Haywire in the states Van Rooy Properties currently services, Van Rooy stated he would take that opportunity for his company.

"I believe so," Van Rooy said in regards to choosing Haywire for its out-of-state properties. "No reason to not."

Set-up for Haywire internet

Those who live in Van Rooy's properties have Haywire Wi-Fi pre-installed into their residential or business locations. The Wi-Fi device is already placed in the living space and only needs to be activated with a text or call.

"(The set-up process is) probably one of the single biggest, coolest elements of Haywire," Van Rooy said. "That seamlessness when you move in, just to be able to hook up and have high speed (internet) quickly without somebody else coming into your apartment and giving you a cable box or whatever it might be. It's already there in the apartments...

"The tenant moves in, picks the speed they want and they're hooked up."

Internet speed monitoring

Haywire's internet speeds are monitored 24/7 to allow for fact-action in case there are any outages or other problems.

"From a connectivity stand-point, I think they monitor that very closely," Van Rooy said. "So they will often be the one that says 'Hey, there's an outage and we've taken care it.' or 'There was a storm and we've taken care of this.'

"From what I've heard from our staff, you talk to a (support person) from Haywire (in the event that you need further help.) Which is really cool. I know that that goes a long way these days."

To learn more on Haywire and to see if its available in your area, visit www.gohaywire.com .

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Haywire bringing 'managed Wi-Fi' to area; includes preset equipment