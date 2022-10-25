ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald Times Reporter

A football dual threat, a hat trick scorer, cross-country state qualifiers and more: Who will be high school athlete of week?

By Tom Dombeck, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3hqS_0ili727F00

Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Manitowoc-Sheboygan high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Friday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

Contact Tom Dombeck at 920-686-2965 or tdombeck@htrnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Tom_Dombeck.

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Port Washington, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grafton High School football team will have a game with Port Washington High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
NBC26

Wisconsin gains another Antetokounmpo with start of Herd season

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd is getting ready for season number five, after a disappointing season last year. Last season, the team finished 8-24, with most people blaming COVID for the poor season. A number of players were called up to the NBA as fill-ins, which lead...
OSHKOSH, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI

If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
CHILTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting

A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Teen from Town of Polk facing 27 felony charges | By Lt. Tim Kemps

Washington Co., WI – Seventeen-year-old Bryan Seban of the Town of Polk was charged with 27 felony charges including exposing a child to harmful material, invasion of privacy with a surveillance device, and possession of child sexual abuse material, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Washington County Circuit Court.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing

A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle ends up in Lake Winnebago, driver arrested on OWI charge

(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County needed to fish a vehicle out of Lake Winnebago following a Tuesday morning incident. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was arrested for OWI, third offense after driving their car into Lake Winnebago. Authorities say the call for the incident came in around 4:10 a.m.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Herald Times Reporter

Herald Times Reporter

898
Followers
463
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Manitowoc area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at htrnews.com

 http://htrnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy