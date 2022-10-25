ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Nearly all of Corpus Christi City Council is on the 2022 ballot. Here are the candidates.

By Kirsten Crow, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

Nearly the entire slate of City Council is in the hands of voters.

With the exception of two district seats, incumbents all face challengers this election season, meaning that the makeup of the council could look nearly unchanged or completely different in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFyEH_0ili71EW00

The council comprises nine seats. Those include mayor, three at-large positions — intended to represent the city in its entirety — and five members representing each of the city’s five districts.

Residents in each district have the opportunity to select at least five people to the council: mayor, three at-large councilmembers and a representative for the district in which a voter lives.

How residents make their picks will influence local taxes, basic services — think water delivery and park maintenance — as well as the overall direction of the city, such as long-term development and priorities.

Early voting continues through Nov. 4, with Election Day on Nov. 8.

More: When does early voting start? Here's your 2022 midterm election guide for South Texas

Candidates this year total 22. Ben Molina, current District 2 representative, and Greg Smith, current District 4 representative, are not seeking reelection.

Those seeking office are listed below in order of ballot appearance. Ages and occupations were self-reported by candidates, either in city records or in communications with the Caller-Times.

Mayor

Paulette Guajardo (incumbent)

  • Occupation: Mayor
  • Age: 50

John Wright

  • Occupation: Roofer/crane operator
  • Age: 48

At-large

Jim Klein

  • Occupation: History professor, Del Mar College
  • Age: 58

Mike Pusley (incumbent)

  • Occupation: Retired
  • Age: 71

Rene Cervantes

  • Occupation: Former chief of police
  • Age: 58

Michael Hunter (incumbent)

  • Occupation: Business consultant, Elizondo - Hunter Consulting
  • Age: 34

Nancy Vera

  • Occupation: President, American Federation of Teachers
  • Age: 59

John Martinez (incumbent)

  • Occupation: Attorney, Hilliard, Martinez, Gonzales LLP
  • Age: 49

Rachel Caballero

  • Occupation: Self-employed, small bookkeeping and light accounting business
  • Age: 46

John Garcia

  • Occupation: Director of hotel sales and marketing at the Comfort Suites
  • Age: 46

District 1

Everett Roy

  • Occupation: Branch president of ValueBank Texas
  • Age: 59

Tracy McCall

  • Occupation: Engineering business consultant
  • Age: 40

Billy Lerma (incumbent)

  • Occupation: Retired, U.S. Postal Service
  • Age: 64

District 2

Sylvia Campos

  • Occupation: Part-time organizer, For the Greater Good (organization)
  • Age: 65

Brian Rosas

  • Occupation: Aircraft mechanic
  • Age: 48

Mark Scott

  • Occupation: President, San Jacinto Title Services Coastal Bend region
  • Age: 62

More: Corpus Christi Dist. 2 Councilman Ben Molina not running for reelection

District 3

Roland Barrera (incumbent)

  • Occupation: Insurance agent, owner of Roland Barrera Insurance
  • Age: 56

Armon Alex

  • Occupation: Co-executive director of the Gulf of Mexico Youth Climate Summit; co-director of Youth Engagement for the Gulf Reach Institute
  • Age: 22

Eric Cantu

  • Occupation: Owner of towing company and entertainment venues
  • Age: 37

District 4

Dan Suckley

  • Occupation: Senior lending officer at American Bank
  • Age: 55

More: A City Council incumbent has dropped his bid for reelection. Here's who will be on the ballot.

District 5

Christopher Hegg

  • Occupation: Tech venturist, owner of Phoenix Technology Consulting
  • Age: 39

Gil Hernandez (incumbent)

  • Occupation: Consultant, food and beverage industry
  • Age: 53

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Nearly all of Corpus Christi City Council is on the 2022 ballot. Here are the candidates.

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Cole Park Skate Park reopens, City of Corpus Christi reveals long-term plans for park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cole Park Skate Park renovations were unveiled by the City of Corpus Christi Thursday in front of dozens of excited skaters. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated $325,000 worth of repairs to the skate park portion of Cole Park. City officials said they added enhanced security features when the pier was officially reopened in 2021.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE
The Washington Informer

Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections

With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
FLORIDA STATE
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of the Latest Poll for Texas Governor

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter. Several readers didn’t like the latest article on the Beacon Research poll which gave the Texas governor race close. Well, maybe their opinion will change after these recent polls which have Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a big lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Key candidate contributes to voter intimidation problem in Arizona

The real-world consequences of Republicans’ election lies and conspiracy theories are painfully common. Arizona, for example, is not only holding some of the nation’s most important and competitive statewide races this year, it’s also been a hotbed for right-wing election madness in the wake of Donald Trump’s narrow defeat in the Grand Canyon State two years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary

A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Has Abbott built an unbeatable lead over Beto?

The latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll was released today, and it is good news for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll found that Abbott has the support of 54% of Texans who are likely to vote in the 2022 election. Beto has the support of just 43% of Texans. The 11% lead is more than double the 5% lead that Abbott had in the September poll conducted by the University of Texas and Texas Politics Project.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Republican Mayra Flores rejected from all-Democratic Hispanic caucus

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores cried foul Wednesday after getting rejected from the most influential Hispanic group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Flores, R-Los Indios, tweeted Wednesday that she’d been denied membership in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, decrying the decision as evidence of “bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.”
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott says, "we are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall."

"Things are going to change on November 8th. We are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. As Texans begin early voting in the November midterms to choose the next Governor, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to shine the spotlight on the Biden administration and their handling of border security.
TEXAS STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy