Saint Cloud, MN

Legion Meets In St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The American Legion Fall Conference is in St. Cloud this week. Over 500 people will attend the conference Thursday through Saturday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. American Legion of Minnesota Communication Director Tim Engstrom says this is the first year of a five-year...
St. Cloud Fire Department Puts Out Brush Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a call of a grass fire. The incident happened at about 2:00 p.m. Sunday near 8th Avenue North. The fire crew arrived to find a small fire, about 25 feet by two feet, in the alley along a fence line. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The damage was confined to some grass and leaves, with no damage to any buildings or utilities.
Smash Park Location Planned Just Over an Hour from St. Cloud

Minnesota is getting it's first Smash Park Entertainment center. If you are unfamiliar with Smash Park, it's pretty cool. It's comprised of several areas of entertainment from Pickleball courts- both indoor and outdoor, private Karaoke (not quite sure what that is... go somewhere to sing where no one hears you?) restaurants, party spaces and more. On their website they say that it can be a different experience each time you go there.
Annual Project Connect Event Helping Homeless in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Homeless and at-risk central Minnesotans will have the opportunity to get some major help at an event in St. Cloud this week. The 13th annual Project Connect event is coming to River’s Edge Convention Center on Thursday. The event helps people get back on their feet by providing services from various government and non-profit organizations all in one place.
Filthy Vehicle this Morning? Here’s Why

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Are you among the many Minnesotans who went outside Monday morning to find your vehicle was more dirty and dusty than usual?. Here's the explanation from the Minnesota Climatology Office. They say dust from the drought across Kansas and Nebraska was brought northeastward on strong winds on Sunday.
BBBS of Central Minnesota Awarded Over $500,000

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization received funding that will help them continue making a difference in the lives of young people in the St. Cloud area. Federated Mutual Insurance Company presented Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota with $550,000 from this summer’s Federated Challenge at their October board meeting.
Dress in Your Best Costume and Trunk-or-Treat Friday in St. Joseph!

Times have definitely changed from when I was a kid in the country out trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Minnesota. There was only one time I actually went into our very small town with a population of 164, to trick-or-treat with my friends. Every other year my mom and dad would drive us 4 kids (my three brothers and I) around the country side to visit five neighbors (all over a mile apart), 2 uncles and our grandma on my dad's side(all over 10-15 miles).
