Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Legion Meets In St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The American Legion Fall Conference is in St. Cloud this week. Over 500 people will attend the conference Thursday through Saturday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. American Legion of Minnesota Communication Director Tim Engstrom says this is the first year of a five-year...
Garages and an Apartment Burglarized in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on 1300 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She explains that a garage was forcibly entered and a black Masterbuilt Smoker was taken. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the...
St. Cloud Fire Department Puts Out Brush Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a call of a grass fire. The incident happened at about 2:00 p.m. Sunday near 8th Avenue North. The fire crew arrived to find a small fire, about 25 feet by two feet, in the alley along a fence line. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The damage was confined to some grass and leaves, with no damage to any buildings or utilities.
Update on the Progress of the Great River Children’s Museum
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud recently hit a significant milestone. Executive Director Cassie Miles says they just surpassed their halfway goal in fundraising, with just under $6 million left to raise. We just passed $8.2 million in pledges and we're very...
Smash Park Location Planned Just Over an Hour from St. Cloud
Minnesota is getting it's first Smash Park Entertainment center. If you are unfamiliar with Smash Park, it's pretty cool. It's comprised of several areas of entertainment from Pickleball courts- both indoor and outdoor, private Karaoke (not quite sure what that is... go somewhere to sing where no one hears you?) restaurants, party spaces and more. On their website they say that it can be a different experience each time you go there.
Annual Project Connect Event Helping Homeless in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Homeless and at-risk central Minnesotans will have the opportunity to get some major help at an event in St. Cloud this week. The 13th annual Project Connect event is coming to River’s Edge Convention Center on Thursday. The event helps people get back on their feet by providing services from various government and non-profit organizations all in one place.
Filthy Vehicle this Morning? Here’s Why
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Are you among the many Minnesotans who went outside Monday morning to find your vehicle was more dirty and dusty than usual?. Here's the explanation from the Minnesota Climatology Office. They say dust from the drought across Kansas and Nebraska was brought northeastward on strong winds on Sunday.
College Students Help St. Joseph Residents Do House and Yard Work
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Some central Minnesota college students donated their time to people in their community this weekend. The LaPlayette Bar teamed up with 40 College of St. Benedict and St. John's University students to help St. Joseph residents with various house or yard work such as cleanup and painting on Sunday afternoon.
Forbes: St. Cloud One of Best Places to Live for Under $1,500
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is reportedly one of the best places to live in the country on less than $1,500 a month. Forbes says St. Cloud is among the six communities they have on their list along with Odessa, Texas, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Lawton, Oklahoma, and Lansing, Michigan.
Charges: St. Cloud Man Shot Woman Over Rebuffed Romantic Advances
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been formally charged with murder after a shooting incident that killed a woman outside an east St. Cloud business Monday morning. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Carpenter is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder. Court records show Carpenter shot 28-year-old Nicole Hammond after...
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
St. Cloud YMCA Hosting a “Floating Pumpkin Patch” Oct. 29th & 30th
Halloween weekend is going to be a busy one, and if you're looking for a fun event to do with the whole family, the St. Cloud YMCA has you covered. Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th they are hosting a Floating Pumpkin Patch event:. We’re taking the hunt for...
BBBS of Central Minnesota Awarded Over $500,000
ST. CLOUD -- A local organization received funding that will help them continue making a difference in the lives of young people in the St. Cloud area. Federated Mutual Insurance Company presented Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota with $550,000 from this summer’s Federated Challenge at their October board meeting.
NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region
UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
Million Dollar Idea for Outdoorsy Minnesotans: A Device to Remove These Things
Over the weekend I spent a lot of time outside. It was the early antlerless firearm season, and in the past few years, my dad and I have used this weekend not only as a way to get some fresh venison in the freezer but also as a way to get out in the woods and check the deer stands for the upcoming season opener.
Strong Storms Possible for Part of Minnesota Sunday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A conditional threat for severe storms exists Sunday evening into Monday morning as a cold front approaches. Wind is the main threat, with hail as a secondary threat. Additionally, a tornado cannot be ruled out. This will be an after dark event, so take precautions as...
Dress in Your Best Costume and Trunk-or-Treat Friday in St. Joseph!
Times have definitely changed from when I was a kid in the country out trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Minnesota. There was only one time I actually went into our very small town with a population of 164, to trick-or-treat with my friends. Every other year my mom and dad would drive us 4 kids (my three brothers and I) around the country side to visit five neighbors (all over a mile apart), 2 uncles and our grandma on my dad's side(all over 10-15 miles).
Gas Prices Falling As Seasonal Demand Declines
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Averages gas prices have declined for the second week in a row. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66. The national average has fallen 9.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.77. Gas Buddy says with...
10 Good Things About Living In Minnesota In The Winter (Opinion)
I may just be one of the biggest complainers about winter. It sucks, in my view but I realize many people enjoy a variety of winter activities, so I am attempting to put myself in that frame of mind. It's less than a month away, so there's no time like...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0