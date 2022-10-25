Read full article on original website
Report: Jarrell tornado on the ground for 4 miles in Williamson County
The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service office compiled their full report on Monday night's tornado and thunderstorm wind damage near Jarrell in Williamson County.
fox7austin.com
Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
firefighternation.com
Tornado Damages TX Fire Station Roof
Oct. 25—Severe storms, which possibly included a tornado, damaged parts of Central Texas on Monday, October 24. While many areas of San Antonio didn’t experience a ton of rainfall, residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the thunderstorms roared through the city.
fox7austin.com
Local state of disaster declared for Williamson County due to tornado damage
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell signed an order declaring a Local State of Disaster for Williamson County. This comes after a tornado touched down in the Jarrell area, as well as high winds and severe thunderstorms that traveled through the county on Monday night. "We are...
Storm that struck Jarrell now confirmed as a tornado
The storm that hit Jarrell Monday has been confirmed as a tornado but the National Weather Service has not decided how powerful it was. About three dozen homes and businesses were damaged
fox7austin.com
Tornado near Jarrell damages dozens of homes, businesses
Most of the severe damage happened off County Road 237. Unfortunately, a handful of homes that were under construction collapsed.
KWTX
Jarrell residents clean up in the aftermath of yet another tornado
JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarell Monday night, causing widespread damage. Residents like Amanda Christopher spent most of their Tuesday cleaning up from the storm. “I like Jarrell. It’s a little small community, you know, nice and quiet. We normally don’t...
NWS confirms tornado hit the Jarrell area Monday night
After an aerial survey of the storm damage near Jarrell, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday a tornado did hit the town during severe storms Monday night.
KXAN
First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
mocomotive.com
Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County
CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
Severe storms, flooding rain to spread from Texas to Midwest, East through Halloween
A storm system punching into Texas and the South will bring threats of severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall through Saturday before sliding into the Midwest and East from Sunday through Halloween.
Cunningham Road to be closed through Nov. 18
KILLEEN, Texas — A stretch of Cunningham Road in Killeen will be closed through mid-November, according to the City of Killeen's Engineering Division. The stretch of road from Stan Schlueter Loop to Elms Road will be closed to through traffic beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, and continuing through Nov. 18.
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
LIST: Central Texas school districts delay Tuesday classes due to power outages
Some school districts in the area are delaying classes Tuesday morning after severe storms on Monday night caused continued power outages.
fox7austin.com
Shooting on highway in Northwest Austin leaves man injured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Austin. Police say they got the call before 2 a.m. this morning about an incident on Capitol of Texas Highway near Great Hills Trail. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the...
Storms move out ahead of sunny Halloween weekend
Morning storms will clear to the east leaving behind a mainly dry and mild weekend. -Kristen Currie
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in northwest Austin
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Austin Friday morning, an Austin Police Department watch commander said.
fox7austin.com
Dash cam video captures crash after driver runs red light
AUSTIN, Texas - Frightening video of a crash in Northwest Austin will make you think twice about immediately taking off when the light turns green. Dash camera video shows a violent crash on US-183, all because someone blew through a red light, and it’s part of a troubling trend.
