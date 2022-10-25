Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on the CVPA shooting, Missouri gun laws
Governor Mike Parson was asked about Missouri's gun laws. He was in St. Louis to meet with the people who responded to the shooting.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on school shootings: 'All the laws in the world are not going to stop those things'
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) visited St. Louis police headquarters Thursday afternoon to visit with officers who confronted a school shooter at the Central Visual Performance Arts high school Monday. Parson expressed gratitude and admiration for police and security guards who ran toward gunfire to bring...
KMOV
Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
kmaland.com
A look at Missouri's gun laws in wake of St. Louis school shooting
(ST. LOUIS) -- A shooting at a St. Louis, Missouri, performing arts school on Monday that left two people dead and seven others injured has put a new focus on gun laws in the state. The suspect, 19, who graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year,...
kmaland.com
Missouri lands 2023 DL prospect Tounkara
(Columbia) -- Defensive lineman Serigne Tounkara has committed to Missouri. Tounkara -- a 2023 prospect from League City, Texas -- chose Missouri over offers from Colorado State, Houston, Louisiana and Louisiana Tech. Tounkara is Missouri's 13th commit to its 2023 class.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Four counties added to Missouri’s website showing spending data
JEFFERSON CITY – Four Missouri counties were added to the state Local Government Checkbook allowing taxpayers the opportunity to view available spending data for certain counties. Clark, Howard, Morgan, and Platte counties are now online. Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions,...
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
What is Amendment 3? Ballot measure could legalize marijuana in Missouri
ST. LOUIS - Recreational marijuana could be legalized in nearly half of the country if voters in Missouri and several other states approve ballot measures in the upcoming general election.
KMBC.com
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
koamnewsnow.com
What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows
The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
See Inside a Tiny Barn Cabin with Lake in the Middle of Missouri
Would you like to get away from it all without really having to travel that far? I found an option in the middle of Missouri. It's a unique structure that is part cabin, part barn and part tiny home and you really can stay in it. This unique "Cabin by...
kcur.org
Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local
Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/27): The final 8 set in Missouri Class 1, 2, 3
(KMAland) -- Missouri Class 1, 2 and 3 state volleyball sectionals were held on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below. East Atchison 25-25-25-25 St. Joseph Christian 14-27-18-16 East Atchison moved on to a state quarterfinal with the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, October 27th, 2022
(Undated) -- Three men from Miami are accused of stealing nine MILLION dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff, Terry Wagner, says his department started investigating after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer. Sheriff Wagner says in many instances it appears the men drove into an area in a semi tractor and hooked it up to a trailer that had been loaded with frozen meat and drove off. It is not known if the recent theft of 100-thousand dollars worth of pork from the J-B-S plant in Ottumwa is one of the 45 thefts the sheriff indicated had been linked to the Nebraska cases.
