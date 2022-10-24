ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mark Thompson
2d ago

Two generations of the same family in the Governor's office. Problems arise due to nepotism and pandering to one class of citizens.

localmemphis.com

Mississippi Gov. Reeves to push for full elimination of income tax

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state's income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Roll Call Online

Mississippi rebuilds health earmark empire in post-Cochran era

Mississippi, the country’s poorest state and its second unhealthiest, was one of the top recipients of health-focused earmarks in 2022, offering a case study in how lawmakers can finagle billions in extra taxpayer funds for their states’ most pressing needs. At first glance, it’s not immediately obvious why...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson approves pay raises for police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Majority of Mississippi 3rd graders pass 2021-22 reading test

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 85% of Mississippi third graders passed the 3rd-grade reading assessment after final retests for the 2021-22 school year. The rate is almost the same as the 2018-19 school year when 86% of third graders passed the assessment. The assessment was not administered […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Domestic violence forum to be held on Sunday

A domestic violence forum will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Community leaders Emmarie Flaggs and Oneka Washington have teamed up to offer solutions to domestic violence. “There’s a lot of talk about what’s going on as far as domestic violence is concerned. There is...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

William Carey hosts Miss. superintendents for active shooter drill training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the United States, the number of school shootings continues to rise, with more than 40 school shootings this year alone. Almost 200 people from Mississippi school districts met on the campus of William Carey University for active shooter response training on Wednesday. The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) partnered with WCU to give K-12 leaders the tools they need to respond to an active shooter in their schools properly.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Why you should watch out for pedestrians on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an increasing number of traffic crashes involving a pedestrian, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down and watch out for pedestrians. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States. This […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

