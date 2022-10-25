USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend

SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month.

The show will also feature other Air Force teams including the F-18 Rhino Demo Team, F-22 Raptor Demo Team, SOCOM Para-Commandos Parachute Team, and aerobatic pilots Michael Goulian, Buck Roetman and John Black.

The air show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

©2022 Cox Media Group