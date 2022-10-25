ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend

SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show.

The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month.

The show will also feature other Air Force teams including the F-18 Rhino Demo Team, F-22 Raptor Demo Team, SOCOM Para-Commandos Parachute Team, and aerobatic pilots Michael Goulian, Buck Roetman and John Black.

The air show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

