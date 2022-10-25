ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Crews continue working to restore power in Surfside Beach area after crash on Highway 17 Business

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRDpd_0ili4wz700

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all but about a dozen Santee Cooper customers affected after a utility pole was damaged in a crash Tuesday morning in the Surfside Beach area.

The crash at about 6:45 a.m. initially knocked out power to about 3,000 customers along Highway 17 Business between 17th Avenue North and the Pirateland Camping Resort, according to the utility’s online outage map.

Crews have been working to repair the damage, and, as of about 1:20 p.m., only 14 customers in across from the Ocean Lakes Campground remained without power.

Because of the low-hanging utility lines, southbound traffic has been diverted through a nearby parking lot while police officers and utility crews work in the area.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Traffic impacted after car overturns on Highway 701 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is impacted Friday afternoon after a car overturned on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. No one is being taken to a hospital with injuries. […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire report reveals details about evacuation of ‘structurally unsound’ Horry County oceanfront condo

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County fire report reveals new details about the evacuation of a “structurally unsound” oceanfront condo early this month. The fire report was obtained Thursday by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request filed Oct. 13 after county officials wouldn’t provide any details about the situation. “I was […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands in Surfside Beach were without power after downed power lines were downed and 17-Business is closed at 544 until further notice. According to the Surfside Beach Fire Department, a semi-truck struck a power pole at the intersection of 17 and 544 in front of Ocean Lakes and broke it in half. There are multiple lines down through the intersection.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
LORIS, SC
WMBF

This Is Carolina: Double Dutch Group Takes Grand Strand by Storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two 50-foot plastic clothesline from a hardware store is what initially bonded the group of women. Forty-somethings who enjoy their favorite childhood pastimes that include Double Dutch, hula hoop, African hopscotch and a little Tweedlee Dee. The women are part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, an international organization that focuses on fun, fitness and fellowship.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
southerntrippers.com

14 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Myrtle Beach SC You Must Visit

Are you ready to see all the best oceanfront hotels in Myrtle Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will see and learn all about the best places to stay. There is so much to do in Myrtle Beach that you are going to want to find somewhere in the heart of it all to spend some time relaxing in the sun.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Market Common Publix sets grand opening date

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A date has now been set for the grand opening of a new Publix location in the Grand Strand. Publix will open in the new Coventry Marketplace on Wood Duck Drive on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. It would be the seventh Publix location along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy