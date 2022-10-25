Crews continue working to restore power in Surfside Beach area after crash on Highway 17 Business

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all but about a dozen Santee Cooper customers affected after a utility pole was damaged in a crash Tuesday morning in the Surfside Beach area.

The crash at about 6:45 a.m. initially knocked out power to about 3,000 customers along Highway 17 Business between 17th Avenue North and the Pirateland Camping Resort, according to the utility’s online outage map.

Crews have been working to repair the damage, and, as of about 1:20 p.m., only 14 customers in across from the Ocean Lakes Campground remained without power.

Because of the low-hanging utility lines, southbound traffic has been diverted through a nearby parking lot while police officers and utility crews work in the area.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.