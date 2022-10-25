ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

First on CNN: Most people feel socially connected as Covid-19 precautions ease, but many still need support, survey finds

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
rolling out

White House confirms video of Kamala Harris discussing vaccine is fake

The new age-old adage is to not trust everything you see on the internet. As first shared in November 2021, the Associated Press once again explained the video of Kamala Harris claiming most people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated has been doctored. If the sudden change of inflection...
KTVZ

‘Scrabble variants’ now cause the majority of new Covid-19 infections in the US

The Omicron BA.5 subvariant is no longer the dominant cause of Covid-19 infections in the United States, according to estimates released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, a host of new sublineages — offshoots of BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 — are now responsible for the...
KTVZ

Black and Hispanic adults less likely than Whites to receive ‘potentially lifesaving’ bystander CPR during cardiac arrest, study finds

Black and Hispanic adults who go into cardiac arrest in public are less likely to receive CPR from anyone standing by before a medical team arrives, a new study finds. Overall, the relative likelihood of getting bystander CPR at home was 26% lower for Black and Hispanic people than for Whites, and the likelihood of bystander CPR for cardiac arrests in public was 37% lower for Blacks and Hispanics than for Whites, according to the study, published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MISSOURI STATE
KTVZ

The next job listing you apply for might actually include the salary

Next week, job seekers will start to get a much better grasp on what many employers are willing to pay — and so will a company’s existing employees. While there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay up front. But two new laws that will soon take effect may have the biggest impact yet on employers and job seekers across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Health Care — Biden officials partner with MLB for vaccine PSA

We officially have a new Rihanna song for the first time in six years and we even got a music video.  In health news, we’ll take an early look at a Biden administration PSA set to air during the World Series. Plus, the flu is hitting early this year and hospitalizations are at record highs. Welcome…
KTVZ

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories

The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed “out of touch with reality.”. David...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVZ

A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6.2% in September from 12 months earlier, the same year-over-year rate as in August. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. The report also showed that consumers spent more last month, even after adjusting for inflation, a sign of Americans’ willingness to keep spending in the face of high prices.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

5 things to know for Oct. 28: Twitter, Midterms, Trump, Mortgage rates, North Korea

President Joe Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving debt relief within weeks, despite the program being put on hold due to a court challenge brought by six Republican-led states. There’s also a slew of other hurdles the administration must overcome, including lawsuits from a state attorney general and conservative groups who claim Biden is overstepping his legal authority.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of airplane on inbound flight from Tehran

A body was found in the undercarriage of a Lutfhansa plane that arrived at Frankfurt airport from Tehran on Thursday, according to German police and Lufthansa. Employees at Frankfurt airport discovered a male body on Thursday morning on a plane that had arrived from the Iranian capital during a routine maintenance check at 5:30 a.m. local time, Frankfurt police said in a statement. They added that an oxygen can with a mask was found next to the lifeless body.
KTVZ

TV host and ex-presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak flees Russia after apartment search

Russian TV host and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak has fled Russia for Lithuania, Russian state news agency TASS reported Thursday. Sobchack entered Lithuania using her Israeli passport, according to the country’s State Security Department director Darius Jauniskis. “Yes, I can confirm that Sobchak is in Lithuania,” TASS cited...

Comments / 0

Community Policy