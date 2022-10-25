Read full article on original website
Related
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Trash pickup
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, more people weigh in on the seizure of ATVs headed to a fundraiser. And not everyone is on board with the new trash pickup plan in Stroudsburg. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
On the Pennsylvania Road — Native American fishing technique
DANVILLE, Pa. — Skycam 16 and a high school teacher helped us peer into the history of the 'V-shaped structure, At the Susquehanna River in Danville. The structure is said to date back centuries and is believed to have been created by Native Americans to catch eels. According to...
WNEP-TV 16
Borough officials in Stroudsburg are talking trash
It's a regular chore we all must do — dragging our garbage out to the curb on trash day. But for residents of Stroudsburg, garbage day never seems to end.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Schuylkill County. It happened on Valley Road in Cass Township around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a pickup traveling north tried to turn into a parking lot and was hit by the motorcycle. The rider was thrown...
Pedestrian dies in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Hanover Township. The Luzerne County coroner says 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage of Hanover Township was struck by a vehicle on South Main Street just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. She later died at the hospital.
How’s this for scary? Giant spotted lanterflies cover this central Pa. home for Halloween
Every year, halloween in central Pa. gives hundreds of residents an opportunity to decorate their homes in spooky -- and occasionally elaborate -- fashion. John Lamb, of 168 Walden Way in Mechanicsburg, went a bit buggy this year, taking the opportunity to raise awareness about an invasive species in the area, decorating his home in giant spotted lanternflies.
House in Duryea vandalized with paint, eggs and a warning
DURYEA — Borough police are investigating vandalism to a home on Cranberry Terrace that was struck with orange and blue paint balls, eggs and a sign listing a boy’s name and a warning. Police said the mischief was discovered Wednesday night. A white poster board was left on...
What's up this weekend? October 28-30
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
Times News
Woman’s ghost believed to haunt JT inn
“Where is he! O no! He couldn’t go back to the woman he’s supposed to marry! We made a promise to cancel our weddings. He told me he’d love me forever, but he’s not here. Is he not coming. I can’t live without him!”. No...
Geisinger-St. Luke's opens third location in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Medical professionals spent Wednesday morning at the Geisinger- St. Luke's ribbon-cutting for a new health center in Pottsville. The facility has been caring for patients since mid-August, but officials celebrated the partnership between Geisinger and St.Luke's on Wednesday. The former site of the McCann school of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Heidelberg Twp.
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Heidelberg Township, Berks County Thursday evening. The South Heidelberg Township Police Department was sent to the area of Penn Avenue/ Route 422 and Hill Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
abc27.com
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
Northern section of new central Pa. thruway is now fully open
NORTHUMBERLAND – All lanes of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway are now open. Construction of about a mile of southbound lanes between in the Montandon/Northumberland area has been completed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday. Construction of that stretch of southbound lanes could not...
Update: Harrisburg children found safe
UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
Times News
Tamaqua mom thanks police with lunch
When Tamaqua area schools were locked down because of a threat last week, Andrea Valentine started thinking about ways to thank police officers who keep schools and the community safe. “My daughter, Emma, is in first grade, so she was locked down,” said Valentine, of Mary D. “I wanted to...
Geisinger hosts 3rd annual ‘Hiring Day’ event
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good opportunity for those looking for a new career in the medical field. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville hosted a ‘Hiring Day.’ Dozens of job seekers and employers filled the Pine Barn Inn in Danville for Geisinger Medical Center’s 3rd Annual Hiring Day. This was one of four locations […]
New trail coming to Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
Sentence given for Scranton bank robber
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber from Scranton will spend between 11-23 months behind bars. Police say Vasiliy Chinikaylo, of Swoyersville, robbed a bank in Scranton in 2019. He walked into the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb. He was able to...
Comments / 0