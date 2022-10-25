Read full article on original website
Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 23 to 29, 2022
It’s Scorpio season! Eclipses are here! Saturn is stationing direct! Hold on tight, because there’s no getting off this week’s rollercoaster of a vibe shift! First on the 23rd, the sun and Venus both enter fixed water sign Scorpio while discipline planet Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. Happy birthday to our secretive Scorpios like Anne Hathaway, Ethan Hawke and President Joe Biden. Then on the 25th, we have a solar eclipse—a super potent new moon—in Scorpio. Eclipses are times of sudden beginnings and endings. This one in protective Scorpio insists on letting go of something that doesn’t work and committing hard to what does. Let fate take the wheel.
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected By the Solar Eclipse of October 2022 the Most—Here’s Why
Eclipse season is always the most climactic and life-changing part of the year. Taking place in pairs of two (or more) eclipses, the season of change arrives every six months, paving the way for the universe to make adjustments to your reality. If you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by the solar eclipse in Scorpio the most, then get ready for the ride of your life, because you’ve got a date with destiny. In astrology, eclipses are far more than a mesmerizing and mysterious celestial phenomenon. In fact, these interruptions to our regularly scheduled programming are always a signal that...
Here is what your guardian angel is called according to your date of birth
Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise
This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Love Making Tips: Here’s How You Can Last Longer In Bed
During the American Revolution, the “minutemen” were a highly mobile elite fighting force. These days, being a “minute man” is far less attractive. According to research, when it comes time for the P to enter the V, the average man’s staying power is 5.4 minutes. That means half of the men studied lasted less than that. It doesn’t take research to know that every guy wants to surpass that number. Here are some ways to make that happen.
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
Your Horoscope for the Last Week of October Includes a Solar Eclipse & Mars Retrograde
Step right up, because your horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is a wild ride from start to finish. You’re approaching one of the most climactic (and dramatic) weeks of 2022, as you’re gearing up to embrace major changes that may already be unfolding. Like it or not, the universe is forcing you to leave behind your comfort zone and experience true growth. This week begins with a bang, as a solar eclipse will take place at exactly 2 degrees Scorpio on October 25. Reaching its peak at 6:49 a.m. ET, this heavy and soulful solar eclipse...
October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money
That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 27, 2022
Jupiter has been retrograde in Aries since July and will now back right out of the warrior realm for an introspective stint in mystical Pisces until late December. There are many advantages over the next two months, particularly for creative pursuits. If there’s something that didn’t quite come together the way you wanted it to, give it another shot.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
What’s Your Sign? – October 28, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Although you love being the focus of everyone’s attention, it’s a good idea to take a few steps back right now to just watch the action. What you see can help with an upcoming decision. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): “Caution”...
These zodiac signs lie the most
All of us have lied at one point or the other. Be it white lies or elaborate full-fledged manipulative lies, we all have been there. But some people lie more than others, even when it’s not needed. While no one can tell who lies when, these four zodiac signs are most likely to lie the most, regardless of what the situation is.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, As Long As They’re Willing to Spread Love & Kindness
Mercury has *officially* stationed direct and powerhouse Pluto is following in the messenger planet’s footsteps, concluding its retrograde journey later this week. This is gonna take some of the load off, so breathe a sigh of relief! Granted, we’re still in the midst of Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow phase—not to mention its perplexing square to hazy Neptune—but three zodiac signs will have the best week from October 3 to October 9. With Venus sitting just a few degrees away from the sun in Libra, we’re prone to approaching situations in a balanced and lighthearted way, so keep up the good vibes! Acting...
After This Month's New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Scorpio, Your Relationships May Never Be the Same
On October 23, the sun shifts into the fixed water sign, ushering in Scorpio season, a time of year that’s as tailored to bolstering our closest relationships as it is spooky, enchanting, ethereal, and even, at times, unnerving. That’s because the eighth sign — co-ruled by Mars, the planet of action, sex, strength, and courage, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, power, and rebirth — is one of the most intense and mysterious members of the zodiac. Innately comfortable with deep emotional terrain, Scorps have no interest in doing — or feeling — anything halfway. And that’s certainly a message you’ll want to bear in mind as we move toward the third eclipse of the year and first of this fall’s eclipse season.
How Saturn Retrograde 2022 Ending Will Affect Your Sign
Hello, karma, my old friend. There’s something significant and unique about every planet, and the energetic influence of Saturn is no exception. Known as the planet of discipline and karma, Saturn goes direct on Oct. 23, bringing momentum to your long-term goals and dreams. Here’s what Saturn retrograde 2022...
