Florida High School Quarterback Killed Helping Stranded Motorist

A high school football star was killed early Sunday in Orlando, Florida, when the pickup truck he was using to help rescue a stranded driver was struck by another vehicle.

Nick Miner, 18, died and two pedestrians were seriously injured on Dallas Boulevard around 1 a.m., multiple local media outlets reported.

“I know I speak for our entire East River High community when I express the grief felt at the loss of one of our own,” Becky Watson, the principal of East River High School, where Miner was a student, said in a statement .

Miner was a straight-A student and starting quarterback for the school football team.

“I wish he was still here,” football teammate Parker Stoner told WOFL . “Funny, always the class clown, but a leader on the field. Never gave up, always gave his all.”

Florida Highway Patrol didn’t immediately charge anyone in the wreck, but continues to investigate.

