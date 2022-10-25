ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida High School Quarterback Killed Helping Stranded Motorist

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZPhf_0ili3dLv00

A high school football star was killed early Sunday in Orlando, Florida, when the pickup truck he was using to help rescue a stranded driver was struck by another vehicle.

Nick Miner, 18, died and two pedestrians were seriously injured on Dallas Boulevard around 1 a.m., multiple local media outlets reported.

“I know I speak for our entire East River High community when I express the grief felt at the loss of one of our own,” Becky Watson, the principal of East River High School, where Miner was a student, said in a statement .

Miner was a straight-A student and starting quarterback for the school football team.

“I wish he was still here,” football teammate Parker Stoner told WOFL . “Funny, always the class clown, but a leader on the field. Never gave up, always gave his all.”

Florida Highway Patrol didn’t immediately charge anyone in the wreck, but continues to investigate.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 11

Jeanene Jones
3d ago

bless him trying to help someone.people slow down in these cars please slow down this is serious.may God be with him and his family.

Reply
7
Maria Miranda
3d ago

I hate to read this type of news he was just trying to help, payed with his life rip 🙏 😔

Reply
9
 

