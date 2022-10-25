Read full article on original website
Related
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Biohaven Chief Executive Officer Makes $8.96M Stock Purchase
Vlad Coric, Chief Executive Officer at Biohaven BHVN, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Coric purchased 853,380 shares of Biohaven. The total transaction amounted to $8,960,490.
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
Earnings Preview: CVR Energy
CVR Energy CVI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CVR Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93. CVR Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Economic Challenges Hit Edwards Lifesciences Q3 Earnings, Guidance Lags Wall Street Estimates
Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.61, up 13% Y/Y, missing the Wall Street consensus of $0.62. The company saw persistent U.S. hospital staffing shortages and COVID headwinds in Japan affect its TAVR sales. Edwards' TAVR sales only grew 1% Y/Y in Q3, reaching $862 million. In...
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
8x8's Focus On Margin Improvement Impresses Analysts
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated 8x8 Inc EGHT with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. EGHT's 2Q23 revenue was in line with consensus, while EPS beat expectations on improving and better than expected margins. 2H23 revenue guidance was broadly in line (excluding FX), while the...
Silicom's Earnings: A Preview
Silicom SILC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silicom will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70. Silicom bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
AOL Corp
Meta shares crater 24% after its earnings and revenue outlook miss targets
Meta shares fell 24% at the opening bell Thursday after the Facebook parent missed its Q3 earnings target. Sales fell in the quarter, and Meta gave a weak revenue forecast amid an ad spending slowdown. Its metaverse-focused Reality Labs lost $3.7 billion, taking its total losses this year to $9...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Masco's Return on Invested Capital Overview
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Masco MAS earned $233.00 million, a 20.75% increase from the preceding quarter. Masco's sales decreased to $2.20 billion, a 6.29% change since Q2. In Q2, Masco earned $294.00 million, and total sales reached $2.35 billion. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is a...
Earnings Outlook For Qumu
Qumu QUMU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qumu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Qumu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Tradeweb Markets
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Tradeweb Markets TW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
A Preview Of Addus HomeCare's Earnings
Addus HomeCare ADUS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Addus HomeCare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94. Addus HomeCare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Amazon Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings: The Details On Revenue Miss, EPS Beat, New Prime Video Content, Disappointing Guidance
E-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here's what investors need to know. What Happened: Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $127. 84 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Earnings Preview For CNA Financial
CNA Financial CNA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNA Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. CNA Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
103K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0