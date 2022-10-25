Read full article on original website
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Tradeweb Markets
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Tradeweb Markets TW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Mirati Therapeutics
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Chemed Earnings Preview
Chemed CHE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Chemed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.65. Chemed bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
SunCoke Energy's Earnings Outlook
SunCoke Energy SXC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SunCoke Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. SunCoke Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Qumu
Qumu QUMU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qumu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Qumu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview For Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp SBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sterling Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Sterling Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
8x8's Focus On Margin Improvement Impresses Analysts
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated 8x8 Inc EGHT with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. EGHT's 2Q23 revenue was in line with consensus, while EPS beat expectations on improving and better than expected margins. 2H23 revenue guidance was broadly in line (excluding FX), while the...
Earnings Preview For CNA Financial
CNA Financial CNA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNA Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. CNA Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Masco's Return on Invested Capital Overview
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Masco MAS earned $233.00 million, a 20.75% increase from the preceding quarter. Masco's sales decreased to $2.20 billion, a 6.29% change since Q2. In Q2, Masco earned $294.00 million, and total sales reached $2.35 billion. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is a...
Earnings Preview For Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals BSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Black Stone Minerals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals bulls will hope to hear the company...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock increased by 16.1% to $0.93 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million. Grand Canyon Education LOPE shares rose 13.62% to $99.25. As of 13:30 EST, Grand Canyon Education's stock is trading at a volume of 237.4K, which is 97.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Economic Challenges Hit Edwards Lifesciences Q3 Earnings, Guidance Lags Wall Street Estimates
Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.61, up 13% Y/Y, missing the Wall Street consensus of $0.62. The company saw persistent U.S. hospital staffing shortages and COVID headwinds in Japan affect its TAVR sales. Edwards' TAVR sales only grew 1% Y/Y in Q3, reaching $862 million. In...
A Preview Of North American's Earnings
North American NOA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that North American will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. North American bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of FirstCash's Earnings
FirstCash FCFS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FirstCash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11. FirstCash bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
What's In The Cards For These Cannabis MSOs In Q3? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Of Earnings Season
Several cannabis multistate operators, or MSOs, are poised to report their third-quarter financials in November. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic weighed in with his expectations on the upcoming earnings season and took a closer look at TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF, Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF and Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF.
5 Apple Analysts On Q4 Earnings Beat: 'Consumer Staple-Like Demand Characteristics'
A Morgan Stanley analyst says Apple's Q4 numbers were solid and its guidance was better than some investors had feared. Bank of America analyst Justin Post says Apple still faces "challenges around the corner" in fiscal 2023. Apple Inc AAPL shares traded higher by 7.8% on Friday after the company...
