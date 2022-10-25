Read full article on original website
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Biohaven Chief Executive Officer Makes $8.96M Stock Purchase
Vlad Coric, Chief Executive Officer at Biohaven BHVN, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Coric purchased 853,380 shares of Biohaven. The total transaction amounted to $8,960,490.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Tradeweb Markets
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Tradeweb Markets TW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Mirati Therapeutics
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About BorgWarner
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on BorgWarner BWA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock increased by 16.1% to $0.93 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million. Grand Canyon Education LOPE shares rose 13.62% to $99.25. As of 13:30 EST, Grand Canyon Education's stock is trading at a volume of 237.4K, which is 97.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Why Vale SA Shares Are Falling Friday
Vale SA VALE shares are trading lower by 5.60% to $12.64 going into the close of Friday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Vale reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
5 Apple Analysts On Q4 Earnings Beat: 'Consumer Staple-Like Demand Characteristics'
A Morgan Stanley analyst says Apple's Q4 numbers were solid and its guidance was better than some investors had feared. Bank of America analyst Justin Post says Apple still faces "challenges around the corner" in fiscal 2023. Apple Inc AAPL shares traded higher by 7.8% on Friday after the company...
Chemed Earnings Preview
Chemed CHE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Chemed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.65. Chemed bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Economic Challenges Hit Edwards Lifesciences Q3 Earnings, Guidance Lags Wall Street Estimates
Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.61, up 13% Y/Y, missing the Wall Street consensus of $0.62. The company saw persistent U.S. hospital staffing shortages and COVID headwinds in Japan affect its TAVR sales. Edwards' TAVR sales only grew 1% Y/Y in Q3, reaching $862 million. In...
8x8's Focus On Margin Improvement Impresses Analysts
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated 8x8 Inc EGHT with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. EGHT's 2Q23 revenue was in line with consensus, while EPS beat expectations on improving and better than expected margins. 2H23 revenue guidance was broadly in line (excluding FX), while the...
Flowserve's Earnings Outlook
Flowserve FLS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Flowserve will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Flowserve bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Dogecoin Surges, Bitcoin And Ethereum Prepare To Soar: A Look At The Cryptos Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up about 1.8% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD was also rising more than 2%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was skyrocketing almost 12% higher after Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter closed.
