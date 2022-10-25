ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Benzinga

Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Benzinga

Biohaven Chief Executive Officer Makes $8.96M Stock Purchase

Vlad Coric, Chief Executive Officer at Biohaven BHVN, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Coric purchased 853,380 shares of Biohaven. The total transaction amounted to $8,960,490.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Tradeweb Markets

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Tradeweb Markets TW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Mirati Therapeutics

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About BorgWarner

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on BorgWarner BWA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock increased by 16.1% to $0.93 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million. Grand Canyon Education LOPE shares rose 13.62% to $99.25. As of 13:30 EST, Grand Canyon Education's stock is trading at a volume of 237.4K, which is 97.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Benzinga

Why Vale SA Shares Are Falling Friday

Vale SA VALE shares are trading lower by 5.60% to $12.64 going into the close of Friday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Vale reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales...
Benzinga

Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Benzinga

Chemed Earnings Preview

Chemed CHE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Chemed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.65. Chemed bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

8x8's Focus On Margin Improvement Impresses Analysts

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated 8x8 Inc EGHT with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. EGHT's 2Q23 revenue was in line with consensus, while EPS beat expectations on improving and better than expected margins. 2H23 revenue guidance was broadly in line (excluding FX), while the...
Benzinga

Flowserve's Earnings Outlook

Flowserve FLS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Flowserve will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Flowserve bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Benzinga

