ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
WANE-TV

5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now

House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Direct check worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in three days

Select Social Security recipients are set to receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check in just three days. Social Security beneficiaries who were born from the 1st through the 10th of their birth month will receive their regular payments on Oct. 12, according to the Social Security Administration. Those who have birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
Money

10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
AUSTIN, TX
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
103K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy