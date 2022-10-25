Read full article on original website
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Jeremy Siegel warns home prices are about to suffer their 2nd-worst crash since World War II amid Fed rate hikes
Jeremy Siegel warned home prices will post the second-worst crash since World War II in the next 12 months. He told CNBC that the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening is hitting rate-sensitive sectors of the economy. Siegel said fears that the central bank will keep rates "higher for longer" are spooking...
The American City Where Home Prices Are Plunging
The city where a retreat in the residential real estate market is most evident is in Texas.
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
"Gentrification Is Real": This Woman Says Neighbors Offered Her $800K For Her Grandfather's Multi-Million-Dollar Home
Keisha Credit inherited her grandfather's home in a multi-million-dollar neighborhood. However, shortly after his passing, she started receiving offers as low as $800,000. "That’s good money, but absolutely not. It's disrespectful and assumes I don’t know the value of my home," she said.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
If you're considering buying or selling a home, you might want to wait until next year
Home prices are finally coming down to earth but that does not mean the US real estate market is back on track. In fact, both would-be buyers and sellers are in a tough spot – and neither is coming out on top. "Inflation and high mortgage rates are taking...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth $1,050 will start going out next month in California
Eligible California residents are set to get state-issued direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of efforts to combat continued inflation and the rising costs of nearly all products.
5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now
House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall
Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Social Security payment: Direct check worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in three days
Select Social Security recipients are set to receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check in just three days. Social Security beneficiaries who were born from the 1st through the 10th of their birth month will receive their regular payments on Oct. 12, according to the Social Security Administration. Those who have birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
Housing market activity is crashing—and it threatens to push the U.S. into recession just like it did in 1981 and 2008
Analysts like to say “the Fed will push until something breaks.” That something could be the U.S. housing market.
Housing Market 2022: Here’s What Rates Will Look Like By End of Year
In response to runaway inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates all year, and there's nearly universal agreement that the final two months of 2022 will bring more of the same. Explore:...
10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June
Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
