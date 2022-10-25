Over height tractor-trailer gets wedged under bridge in Boston

BOSTON — An over height tractor-trailer got wedged under a bridge in Boston late Monday night, snarling traffic for hours during the Tuesday morning commute.

The truck struck a train bridge and got stuck underneath it on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field Road right before it changes into Storrow Drive.

Video from the scene showed significant damage to the truck and debris scattered in the roadway.

All eastbound lanes on Storrow Drive reopened to traffic just before 8:30 a.m. and the wrecked truck was hauled away to the nearby Doubletree hotel parking lot, state police said.

It’s not clear if the driver was hurt in the crash.

A little over a week ago, a truck hauling boxes of Brussels sprouts struck the bridge in almost the same spot and flipped over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group