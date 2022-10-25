ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear

On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
FanSided

Alabama Football: Should the Crimson Tide go deeper in the backfield?

Alabama football does not have a traditional running game like it has in the past. Bill O’Brien’s pro approach features smaller, quicker backs that are more dangerous catching passes in space than they are running between the tackles. After starting out the season utilizing a running back-by-committee strategy, the rotation has been pared down significantly in recent weeks.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier explains why Alabama can't be counted out of CFP title race just yet

Former Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday and was his usual entertaining self. In the process of a discussion about the current football season and his thoughts on Tennessee (he’s impressed), the former head coach at Florida and South Carolina also reminded fans not to count out Alabama too quickly.
auburntigers.com

Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
auburntigers.com

Tigers take on Crimson Tide in final fall exhibition

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball hosts archrival Alabama in its final exhibition of the fall Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park. Admission is free. Those unable to attend can listen to the action on WEGL 91.1 or follow along via live stats. QUICK HITTERS. Members of the...
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
AL.com

Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
thebamabuzz.com

NEW OPENING: Homewood Bagel Company in Tuscaloosa

Hey bagel, lovers! You’re in luck because Birmingham’s favorite bagel shop is coming to Tuscaloosa—opening on Friday, October 28. Keep reading for more tasty details. Homewood Bagel Company serves made-from-scratch bagels each and every day. They offer so much more than just bagels, including bagel sandwiches, wraps, other baked goods and gourmet coffee. This family-owned business has been up and running in Homewood since 2017 and has proven to be very successful.
wtvy.com

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
