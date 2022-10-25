Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Philips sleep apnea device recall expected to drag on into 2023
By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health WriterWASHINGTON - A massive recall of millions of sleep apnea machines has stoked anger and frustration among patients, and U.S. officials are weighing unprecedented legal action to speed a replacement effort that is set to drag into next year.Sound-dampening foam in the pressurized breathing machines can break down over time, leading users to potentially inhale tiny black particles or hazardous chemicals while they sleep, manufacturer Philips warned in June 2021.Philips initially estimated it could repair or replace the units within a year. But with the recall expanding to more than 5 million devices worldwide, the...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Healthline
Do Smartwatches Accurately Detect Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)?
Researchers say smartwatches can detect many cases of atrial fibrillation (AFib). However, they add that there are limitations to their use and they aren’t as accurate as diagnostic tools in a medical facility. Experts say smartwatches are best used as a screening tool and any irregularities should be followed...
knowtechie.com
Meraw Labs launches the Meraw Cedar Bluetooth blood pressure monitor
Meraw Labs, a new revolutionary home medical technology company based in California, has officially been unveiled. The new company debuted its connected blood pressure monitor, Cedar. In conjunction with the new company and new product, an advanced mobile app Meraw Health has launched. Moreover, the company intends to support users...
Medical News Today
What to know about advanced heart failure treatment
People with advanced heart failure have severe symptoms that interfere with their daily lives. While doctors cannot cure advanced heart failure, treatments and procedures ranging from open-heart surgery to palliative care can help lessen the condition’s impact. Heart failure happens when the heart muscle cannot pump blood as well...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop an algorithm to improve cancer treatment
UVA Health Cancer Center researchers have developed an algorithm that will improve cancer care by quickly and easily identifying patients who will benefit from powerful cancer drugs called kinase inhibitors. The algorithm may have other diagnostic benefits for patients as well. Kinase inhibitors are the most common cancer drugs approved...
MedCity News
Hospital for Special Surgery spins out startup for MSK triage, virtual physical therapy
New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) spun out a new startup on Tuesday that will offer patients virtual triage services and nonsurgical physical therapy. The company, named RightMove Powered by HSS, also announced a $21 million Series A funding round led by Flare Capital and HSS. The startup’s headquarters are also in New York City.
MedicalXpress
A new device for early diagnosis of degenerative eye disorders
Researchers at an EPFL lab have developed an ophthalmological device that can be used to diagnose some degenerative eye disorders long before the onset of the first symptoms. In early clinical trials, the prototype was shown to produce images with a sufficient degree of precision in just five seconds. Research...
ajmc.com
First-line Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Offers Resolution for Patients With Clostridiodes difficile, Study Says
Microbiota restoration may be a solution for effectively treating patients with Clostridiodes difficile infection, according to researchers. A clinical trial found evidence supporting first-line fecal microbiota transplantation (early FMT), in addition to vancomycin, may be an effective treatment for early Clostridioides difficile infection. In fact, the study, conducted by the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark between June 21, 2021 – April 1, 2022, was stopped early due to the superior results.
ajmc.com
Potential Risk Factors Identified for RRT Among Patients With PH
According to the study authors, acute decompensated pulmonary hypertension (PH) is often accompanied by systemic congestion and right ventricular flow output, and because PH can be accompanied by acute kidney injury, renal replacement therapy (RRT) may be necessary. New study findings show that creatinine level upon intensive care unit (ICU)...
hcplive.com
When to Opt for Imaging When Presented with Pain, Early Onset Hypertension
Dr. Neera Dahl explains that patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) are often referred to a nephrologist when imaging is done for another concern. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is associated with a multitude conditions and can be an early marker of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), according to Neera Dahl, MD, PhD, Director, Nephrology Clinical Trials Program, Professor of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, Section of Nephrology.
physiciansweekly.com
Abbreviated APT After Coronary Stenting in HBR Myocardial Infarction Patients
It was unknown how long patients with acute coronary syndrome and high bleeding risk (HBR) should continue antiplatelet therapy (APT) following coronary stenting. For a study, researchers sought to examine the effectiveness and safety of a condensed APT regimen following coronary stenting in patients with acute or recent myocardial infarction who were from the HBR group.
physiciansweekly.com
Neoadjuvant Chemoradiotherapy for Surgically Treated Esophageal Carcinoma
Pathological complete response (pCR) after neoadjuvant chemotherapy (nCT) or neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (nCRT) for esophageal adenocarcinoma: a comparison of overall survival (OS) and recurrence-free survival (RFS). Several previous studies comparing nCT and nCRT found no differences in survival. However, the greater rate of pCR following nCRT has been proposed as the cause for selecting this modality over nCT. Researchers analyzed information from 8 intensive care facilities in a global cohort study. Patients with esophageal adenocarcinoma who had nCT or nCRT and achieved a pCR were considered for inclusion. Univariate analysis compared demographic characteristics, and 5-year OS and RFS were compared using Kaplan-Meier survival analysis. A total of 465 patients who achieved pCR after neoadjuvant treatment were analyzed, of whom 132 were given nCT and 333 were given nCRT. Comparison of 5-year OS between the 2 groups showed no statistically significant difference (78.8% (nCT) vs. 65.5% (nCRT), P=0.099); multivariate analysis showed a similar outcome, with an HR=1.19 and a 95% CI 0.77-1.84). Those who achieved a pCR after neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy had a significantly lower 5-year RFS (75.3% (nCRT) vs 87.1% (nCT), P=0.026). The multivariate analysis showed that nCRT was linked to a lower 5-year RFS (HR=1.70, 95% CI 1.22-2.99). The 5-year rates of distant recurrence after nCRT were considerably higher (odds ratio=2.50, 95% CI 1.25-4.99). This multinational cohort study shows that the prognosis of pCR varies between neoadjuvant regimens, calling into doubt the utility of this metric as an oncological surrogate for comparing different approaches to treating esophageal cancer.
Could Perinatal Allografts Be Charting A New Course In Wound Healing?
An allograft is tissue that is transplanted from one person to another. The prefix “allo” comes from a Greek word meaning “other.” An allograft is different from an autograft, which uses the individual's own tissue and is, therefore, genetically identical. Human allografts have been used in...
targetedonc.com
Camizestrant Extends PFS vs Fulvestrant in Post-Menopausal ER+ Locally Advanced mBC
The risk of progression or death in post-menopausal patients with estrogen receptor-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer was reduced with camizestrant in the SERENA-2 study. Camizestrant (AZD9833) demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with fulvestrant (Faslodex) when administered at both the 75...
reviewofoptometry.com
COPD Associated with Ocular Changes
COPD patients show vascular differences on OCT-A. Photo: Lori Mandy Pennington, OD. Click image to enlarge. Although COPD primarily affects the lungs, the natural course of the disease seems to also encompass tissues of the eye, as indicated by one recent study. The work aimed to record retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness and vascular density alterations in the retina and optic disc caused by the disease. Effects on the tissues were more pronounced in cases of severe COPD, and additional pronounced effects were seen in the areas of the deep capillary plexus and the radial peripapillary capillary plexus.
NIH Director's Blog
Early HIV diagnosis and treatment important for better long-term health outcomes
Starting antiretroviral treatment (ART) early in the course of HIV infection when the immune system is stronger results in better long-term health outcomes compared with delaying ART, according to findings presented at the IDWeek Conference in Washington, D.C. The findings are based on an extended follow-up of participants in the...
