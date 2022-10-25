Read full article on original website
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
NC State defeats Virginia Tech in college football action
The Wolfpack takes on the Hokies in Thursday night ACC football game in Raleigh
UNC Basketball target Boogie Fland visiting Chapel Hill
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation's best players and a top-15 prospect.
WBTV
‘It’s an emotional game for me’: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country. “Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah...
NC State basketball lands commitment from four-star prospect Dennis Parker Jr.
RICHMOND, Va. — The NC State Wolfpack men’s basketball team picked up a commitment Wednesday from a four-star prospect. Dennis Parker Jr. announced his decision Wednesday afternoon at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia, where he attends school. Parker’s commitment marks the first for NC State head...
Another Duke assistant visits No. 1 point guard
Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. RELATED: Duke assistant checks in ...
UNC Rewards Hubert Davis With New Contract, Raise
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina didn’t dawdle in rewarding men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis with an enhanced contract and pay raise, after his debut season on the job produced a magical ride to the NCAA championship game. The new deal covers the next six seasons through...
How to watch or stream NC State vs Virginia Tech ACC college football game Thursday
After an open week, NC State’s final five-game stretch begins at home tonight against struggling Virginia Tech. The Hokies lead the series, 28-18-4, and have won the last five games. The Pack’s last win over Virginia Tech was in 2004.
Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit
Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
thecharlottepost.com
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
ACC Panic Room: Pack erased 18-point deficit, finds QB in win over Hokies
NC State and Virginia Tech put together a beautiful disasterpiece at Carter-Finley, where the Wolfpack managed to avoid an embarrassing primetime loss and found their QB for the rest of the season. Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss a wild one.
Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury
The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball
As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
thestokesnews.com
Page’s storied career ends
PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
wfmynews2.com
'It's one of the biggest projects in my career' | Meet the woman behind HPU's $80M Panther Commons
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Women make up 9 percent of the construction worker work force in the nation. That number grows smaller when you talk about who's on the frontline of a job site. However, one Rockingham County woman is leading the charge and a part of that small number.
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
cbs17
Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers distributed in Raleigh neighborhoods in recent weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Tuesday, hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed across several Raleigh neighborhoods. The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks. CBS 17 was told that it has happened at least three times during 2022, but...
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
FanSided
