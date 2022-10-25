ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlueDevilCountry

Another Duke assistant visits No. 1 point guard

Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. RELATED: Duke assistant checks in ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC Rewards Hubert Davis With New Contract, Raise

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina didn’t dawdle in rewarding men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis with an enhanced contract and pay raise, after his debut season on the job produced a magical ride to the NCAA championship game. The new deal covers the next six seasons through...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit

Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
DURHAM, NC
thecharlottepost.com

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury

The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball

As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
thestokesnews.com

Page’s storied career ends

PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
KING, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
CARY, NC
