Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Wind Advisory issued for Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Salt Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Salt Basin County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways, including portions of Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 550 over the Continental Divide.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 16:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-10-26 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Until 7 PM SST * At 400 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall over the islands. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 402 AOAULI ASO LULU OKETOPA 26 2022 UA FAAAUAU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua * SE`IA OO I LE 7 PM SST * I LE 400 PM, sa ripotia mai i le Ofisa o le Tau i Tafuna timuga mamafa i luga o le atunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-28 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...Coastal Pender County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...Coastal Pender County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-28 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches above 1500 ft on the Klondike Highway. * WHERE...Klondike Highway above 1500 feet including White Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Visibility may be significantly reduced during periods of heavier snowfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers will continue through the late afternoon hours. Snow showers will taper off by early evening.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 14:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-29 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 1 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A deepening low pressure system moves north of the Aleutian Chain through Friday night. Strong winds on the backside of the low will increase to hurricane force along the Eastern Aleutians by Friday afternoon. Winds will quickly diminish Saturday morning as the low moves towards the Gulf of Alaska.
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 09:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
Flood Advisory issued for Runnels, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 11:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Runnels; Taylor FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Runnels and Taylor. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1124 AM CDT, radar indicated showers and thunderstorms over the southern third of Taylor county and the northern quarter of Runnels. Between 1/2 and 1 inch of rainfall has fallen since 10 AM. This will rain off into small streams and arroyos. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Winters, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Lawn, Bradshaw, Coronados Camp, Happy Valley, Wingate, Drasco, Pumphrey, Lake Abilene, Camp Tonkawa, Ovalo, Shep and Wilmeth. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ford, Gray, Hodgeman by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 08:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ford; Gray; Hodgeman DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Hodgeman, Gray and Ford Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Dimmit, Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Val Verde, Zavala by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 07:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dimmit; Edwards; Kinney; Maverick; Val Verde; Zavala WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Val Verde, Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Zavala and Dimmit Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-28 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor generally continues on a slow decline, remaining within Moderate Flood Stage. Levels at Astor will continue a very slow recession through the upcoming weekend, although northerly winds may temporarily prevent a further decline in levels from Friday into Saturday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 3.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Friday was 3.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 3.7 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.7 Fri 8 am 3.7 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 09:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-28 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to remain in Moderate Flood Stage through early next week while continuing a slow decline. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.4 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded and may become impassable around Lake Monroe and in Enterprise. Rising water begins to impact more areas of Stone Island and water approaches homes in River Oaks Estates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Friday was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.4 Fri 8 am 7.3 7.3 7.2 7.2 7.1
Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 07:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Goliad Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Goliad County through 1015 AM CDT At 952 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Nordheim to near Runge to near Charco to 8 miles northeast of Tulsita. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Borden, Glasscock, Howard, Mitchell, Reagan, Scurry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Borden; Glasscock; Howard; Mitchell; Reagan; Scurry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following counties, Borden, Glasscock, Howard, Mitchell, Reagan and Scurry. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1028 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Snyder, Colorado City, Coahoma, Forsan, Lake Colorado City State Park, Lake Colorado City, Colorado City Airport, J B Thomas Reservoir, Westbrook, Vincent, Cuthbert, Ira, Knapp, Dunn, Randalls Corner and Winston Field. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains Strong Wind Gusts Today West winds will gust near 60 mph along the northern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent Plains today. This includes locations near East Glacier Park, Browning and St Mary. Those traveling in this region today should be prepared for strong wind gusts, especially those pulling trailers.
