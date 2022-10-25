Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 8: Joe Burrow Makes Move For Top Spot

Given the circumstances from this past summer, Baker Mayfield was able to work himself into a pretty sweet situation with the Carolina Panthers. But now, just eight weeks into the season, that pretty sweet situation is kind of a sour one. The former No. 1 overall pick, thanks to a...
So much of this year’s NFL Draft discourse regarding the Cincinnati Bengals involved the cornerback position. Would the team be content giving Eli Apple a starting spot after an up-and-down 2021 season, or would an early-round pick come in and compete for the job?. The answer seemed to be...
The Cincinnati Bengals provided some key injury updates on the first day of practice as the team preps to take on the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football.”. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson wouldn’t practice on Wednesday, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
On Tuesday, NFL Films provided an excerpt of miked-up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the team's win this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, reacting to swallowing a bug, apologizing to kicker Evan McPherson for his lack of field-goal attempts, and more. On Wednesday, the Bengals tweeted all four...
As Week 9 approaches in the 2022 college football season, several teams have begun to separate themselves in the race for the College Football Playoff. Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson and TCU make up the six remaining undefeated teams this year, and the AP Top 25 Poll ranks ...
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Nick Chubb has the Bengals’ attention. The star running back has been at the center of the Browns’ recent success in the rivalry, going 7-1 (6-1 with him in the lineup) since they drafted him in 2018. He’s rushed for 662 yards (5.5 yards...
Just when everything was shaping up on offense for the Cincinnati Bengals, they receive one of the toughest blows imaginable. Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chase originally injured his hip against the New Orleans Saints...
Heading into the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs, here is a rundown of Southwest Ohio's top statistical leaders in a number of offensive and defensive categories. Teams in Divisions I-VII that advance all the way to a title game will have five more opportunities to add to these numbers.
