Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 8: Joe Burrow Makes Move For Top Spot

Cincinnati has won four of their last five games

The Bengals moved to 4-3 on the season following a big win over the Falcons in Week 7.

Here are our player power rankings ahead of their Week 8 with the Browns on Monday Night Football:

1. Joe Burrow (last week: 2) Burrow certainly earned the top spot this week, leading the Bengals to a 35-17 win over the Falcons . The star quarterback threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score. After starting the season with four interceptions in Week 1 against the Steelers, Burrow has thrown 13 touchdowns and only one interception in Weeks 2-7. He’s completely dialed in and he's playing like an elite quarterback. © Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Trey Hendrickson (last week: 1) Hendrickson moves down a spot this week due to Burrow's success, but he certainly didn’t do anything wrong. The Bengals' sack leader added one to his total against the Falcons, bringing him to 3.5 on the year. He was ruled out late in the game with a neck injury, but it doesn’t seem to be serious and he's expected to play in Week 8. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

3. Ja’Marr Chase (last week: 3) Despite his 130 yard, two touchdown performance against the Falcons, Chase remains in the third spot for now. He leads the team in receptions, targets, yards and touchdowns through the first seven games and although he’s struggled with a hip injury that took him to the locker room late in the first half, it doesn’t appear like he’ll be slowing down anytime soon. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

4. Sam Hubbard (last week: 5) Hubbard had a sack against the Falcons, bringing his total to 2.5 on the season. With a banged up Bengals defensive front, Hubbard makes up for it with a good balance of pass rushing and run stopping abilities. He’s been a true key to the Bengals success so far this season and jumps up one spot due to his performance on Sunday. © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Vonn Bell (last week: 4) The Bengals safety certainly didn’t do anything wrong to drop down a spot, but due to Hubbard’s good performance, Bell moves down to five this week. He leads the team in interceptions on the season and like Hubbard, is a huge reason for the Bengals' success on defense. © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

6. Chidobe Awuzie (last week: 6) The Bengals star corner continues to fly under the radar. He’s been great in coverage this season and put together another good performance against the Falcons. Awuzie delivered a big hit on Kyle Pitts on the one-yard line to prevent a touchdown. © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

7. Tyler Boyd (last week: NA) The Bengals slot receiver makes his first appearance in the rankings this year after his 155 yard, one touchdown performance against the Falcons in Week 7. He finishes one spot ahead of Tee Higgins this week. They are tied in receiving yards on the season with 455, but Boyd has three touchdowns to Higgins’ two. © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Tee Higgins (last week: 8) The Bengals receiver put up another good showing against the Falcons, finishing with 93 receiving yards. Normally it would be enough to move him up the list, but an explosive performance from Boyd holds off Higgins this week. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

9. DJ Reader (last week: 7) Reader drops a couple of spots due to being out a few weeks due to injury. He still gets the nod on the list due to his outstanding start to the season where he was the Bengals' best player over the first few weeks. They hope to get Reader back soon to give their defense a huge boost, but he isn't expected to play against the Browns. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

10. Hayden Hurst (last week: NA) The Bengals tight end makes his first appearance on the list this season after a 48 yard showing against his former team. His stats may not stick out too much, but he’s a consistent weapon that always gives the extra effort to grab an extra yard or fight for the first down. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

