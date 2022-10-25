ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden admits he was ‘ungracious’ to Balthazar server, apologizes

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

James Corden apologized for the “rude comment” he made at Balthazar, one week after his brief ban from the restaurant .

Although the talk show host initially wanted to “adopt a British attitude” and “never complain, never explain,” he addressed the scandal on Monday night.

“Because I didn’t shout or scream — like I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language — I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right?” Corden, 44, told his audience. “But the truth is I have.

“I made a rude comment,” the “Late Late Show With James Corden” host continued. “And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server.”

James Corden apologized for the Balthazar drama on “The Late Late Show.”

He went on to reflect on the incident with his wife, Julia Carey, alleging that the 46-year-old producer was given food that she is allergic to on three occasions.

“In the heat of the moment, I made made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself. And it is a comment I deeply regret,” Corden recalled, noting that he previously worked restaurant shifts “for years.”

The talk show host admitted to making a “rude comment” while dining with wife Julia Carey.
Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The comedian said he has “respect” for servers and “values” them — especially those at Balthazar.

“Genuinely, I love it there,” Corden added. “I love the food, the vibe, the service. If I lived in New York, I would go every day on the proviso … that they would let me in”

The explanation came one week after Balthazar owner Keith McNally called the actor his “most abusive” customer in a scathing Instagram post .

The restaurateur, 71, later told his followers that Corden had “apologized profusely” over the phone, saying, “Having f–ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”

Corden wants to return in person to apologize.
Balthazar/Instagram

However, after the Tony winner told the New York Times Thursday that the drama was “beneath” him , McNally demanded via Instagram the following day that “lying” Corden “come clean.”

On Monday, the Emmy winner shared his plans to say sorry to McNally in person.

“I love the restaurant. I love the staff there,” Corden concluded. “I hope I’m allowed in again one day.”

