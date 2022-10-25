ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior, MN

NTSB investigators identify potential cause of Puget Sound plane crash that killed MN couple

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDj1F_0ilhyp3s00

NTSB investigators identify potential cause of Puget Sound plane crash that killed MN couple 00:25

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- National transportation officials have offered a new clue as to why a sea plane crashed into Puget Sound last month, killing a Minnesota couple and eight others .

National Transportation Safety Board investigators have possibly identified an issue with a plane that crashed into the waters near Washington state on Sept. 4.

The NTSB said a part on the plane had separated into two pieces, which might have caused a loss of airplane control.

Ten people died in the crash, including Luke and Rebecca Ludwig from Excelsior, Minnesota.

A picture of Rebecca (left) and Luke Ludwig (right). Family submitted

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Video shows large fire under Minneapolis bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large fire broke out overnight under the 10th Avenue bridge in Minneapolis.Traffic cameras with the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the flames.It's not yet clear how it started, what was on fire or whether anyone was injured in the blaze.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it's available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man shot, seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting Thursday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in Minneapolis Thursday evening.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Penn Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. where they say they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.Officers rendered aid until the man was transported to the hospital.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash

CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. It happened around 4:45 p.m.Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Woman sitting alone inside her vehicle shot, suffers potentially life-threatening wound, MPD says

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital with a potentially life-threatening wound after a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday, according to police.Minneapolis police say officers from the 4th Precinct responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 5:15 p.m. on 33rd and Logan avenues north. According to the initial investigation, the victim was alone in her vehicle when another motorist pulled up and shots were fired. The victim drove to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue to call 911.No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus

ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police officer completes food delivery for driver

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn – It's not every day you see a uniformed officer making DoorDash runs.Friday morning, a DoorDash driver collided with a deer, which rendered his car undrivable. Eden Prairie Police Officer Steve Pantelis responded to the crash.After finding out the driver was in the process of completing a food delivery for DoorDash, officer Pantelis completed the delivery to a neighboring city.Officer Pantelis is a former member of the United States Marine Corps, and was welcomed to the Eden Prairie Police Department last June.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday. Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search

Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
CHAMPLIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Pedestrian killed by driver in downtown Red Wing

A woman died after being struck by a driver in downtown Red Wing on Sunday. The incident was reported on the 400 block of West 3rd Street at 2:12 p.m., with responders arriving to find 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek in the road with "significant injuries." Red Wing Police Department says she...
RED WING, MN
KARE 11

Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy