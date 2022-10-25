ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pretty Woman the Musical’ kicks off Tanger Center’s second season

By Shannon Smith
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The second Broadway season kicks off at the Tanger Center in Greensboro on Tuesday night.

‘Pretty Woman the Musical’ brings the beloved rom-com to life on the stage.

There are still tickets available for tonight’s performance. You can find out more on the Tanger Center website or get your tickets through Ticketmaster.

Shannon Smith spoke to one of the musical’s leads about what to expect from the show.

