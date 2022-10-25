Officials say a Paragould Police Officer who was injured in a shootout last week is recovering. Paragould Police on Oct. 24 said that Cpl. Owen Mundy was shot by a suspect who was at the center of an "unwanted person" call at a home on Rockingchair Road on Oct. 18. Mundy was treated at an area hospital. The unidentified suspect was fatally shot by police.

PARAGOULD, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO